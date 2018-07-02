Dead Squirrels, Feces, Glass Used As "Homeless Deterrent" in Baker

When a Baker resident recently discovered a dead squirrel surrounded by a ring of feces placed in the alleyway behind Atomic Cowboy right where people experiencing homelessness occasionally sleep, it seemed odd but perhaps coincidental. Then, a week later on June 25, residents discovered a crate with paper signs stating “HOMELESS DETERANT [sic] DEPOSITORY” and “PLEASE DONATE: dead squirrels, dog poop, broken glass and assorted rubbish.”

One of the neighbors on the block, Lizzy Stephan (who is also the executive director of New Era Colorado), says her roommate spotted both the dead squirrel/feces setup and the signs on the dog crate and took a picture of it (above).