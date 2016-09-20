Dear Stoner: How Often Should I Change My Bong Water?

File illustration

Dear Stoner: How often should I switch out bong water? I’ve heard every day, but that seems like too much.

Bassy

Dear Bassy: Switching your bong water is like brushing your teeth: There’s no such thing as overdoing it. No one is ever going to hit your sparkling water pipe and clown you for how smooth it hits, just like nobody would ever say your teeth are too white or your breath is too fresh. Plus, the more you change the water, the less you’ll have to clean the glass with alcohol or chemicals.

That said, some people can be a little obsessive with their cleaning habits (probably the same friend who sprays Febreze after each hit). If your buddy wants to change his water after each sesh, envy his gusto — but you don’t have to follow his lead. Nothing wrong with staying clean, but unless you’re burning more than a quarter-ounce every day, changing the water once every 24 hours is more than enough.

Dear Stoner: I’ve been thinking about buying in bulk to save money in the long run. What are some good types of weed that I won’t get tired of?

Wilson

Dear Wilson: Be careful! Having more weed often leads to more smoking, which doesn’t help you save money in the long run. But to give you an answer that doesn’t involve self-control issues, if I were hunkering down for a while and wanted to stock up on a few strains, I’d want potent varieties that best suit my toking habits — maybe a buzzy sativa, sleepy indica, and something close to the middle that I could smoke throughout the day.

You can’t go wrong with Durban Poison as a go-to sativa. It gives a functional, caffeine-like jolt and doesn’t bring the paranoia of racier strains like Green Crack and Sour Diesel. Stardawg Guava is also a good candidate for an energetic high that shouldn’t take your focus away. Go with an earthy Kush as your nightcap strain — Kosher Kush, Afghani, Bubba Kush, Skywalker OG or something else that’ll put you to sleep while caressing you on the way. Your third strain, the wild card, is a little more variable. I like hybrids that land me on a roller coaster, giving me a mind-altering euphoria first and full body melt after. Holy Grail Kush is one of my favorites. While Gorilla Glue is a hot hybrid because of its high THC levels, in my opinion the Holy Grail is more smooth-hitting and versatile. Don’t be scared to get cheesy, either: UK Cheese, Blue Cheese and Chiesel are a fun, funky bunch of hybrids that always make things a little weird — in a good way.

