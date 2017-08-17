16th Street Mall Attack: Donald Lucero Allegedly Punched Man for Laughing

Donald Lucero has been arrested for a series of assaults Tuesday, August 15, on the 16th Street Mall, including the alleged punching of a man for laughing. It's the highest-profile crime on the mall since last year, when multiple fights and random attacks were caught on video. Authorities responded by instituting a new safety plan that appears to have lessened but not eliminated violence in the iconic shopping area.

Last summer, as you'll recall, the 16th Street Mall became a bad publicity magnet thanks to viral clips such as one from June that showed Clarence Seeley wildly swinging a PVC pipe at passersby and another circa August that documented cops arriving late to a punch-out and arresting no one.

To try to eliminate such incidents, a coalition of public and private partners announced that the number of police officers patrolling the area would be tripled and supplemented by private security guards, and the effort seemed to make a difference. In another video of a 16th Street Mall fight from September, police arrived at the scene within eleven seconds and promptly busted a suspect, Shonquez Dorsey.