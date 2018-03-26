16th Street Mall Blocks With the Most Crimes

Safety on the 16th Street Mall remains a major concern, as evidenced by the large amount of media coverage related to last week's stabbing death of 29-year-old Derek Sorenson at a 17th and Welton 7-Eleven just steps from the iconic Denver attraction. And while the 2016 implementation of a new safety plan appears to have decreased crime in the area overall, there's still a considerable way to go, according to our analysis of Denver Police Department data. Over the past month, 46 crimes have taken place on the mall, with sixteen happening on a single block.
The numbers come from the Denver Crime Map, an excellent tool that allows users to sort statistics for each neighborhood within the city limits over selected time periods and even drill down on certain types of offenses.
The mall is part of Denver's Central Business District, or CBD. From February 18 to March 18 of this year, 142 crimes were recorded in the district as a whole — meaning the 46 that took place on the mall represent a little over 32 percent of the total.
Note that we only included incidents that are said to have happened directly on 16th street. Eleven more took place less than a block north or south of the mall.
Most of the crimes on 16th during the past month were minor: shoplifting, drug or alcohol offenses, criminal mischief. But there was also a robbery of a business using a weapon and four assaults — three of them minor, a fourth involving serious bodily injury of a police officer using a weapon.
More than a third of the crimes — sixteen, as mentioned above — happened on the 500 block of 16th Street, near the Glenarm Place intersection. Next came the 700 block, with nine, and the 800 block, with six. This last block registered far fewer than it did during a two-week period in June 2016, when we counted 25 crimes along the stretch.
With that said, the listings arrayed below aren't always precise. Indeed, the addresses for several grouped on the 500 block aren't specified. But the information provides a general sense about the amount of bad behavior on the 16th Street Mall during a late winter stretch that wasn't quite as quiet as law enforcers would likely have preferred.
Continue for our block-by-block breakdown.
1000 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 2
All Other Crimes
Failure to obey a lawful order by police
Incident Number: 2018181054
Date: 3/17/2018 7:00 PM
Address: 16TH ST / CURTIS ST (1000 block)
All Other Crimes
Obstructing police
Incident Number: 2018181054
Date: 3/17/2018 7:00 PM
Address: 16TH ST / CURTIS ST (1000 block)
900 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 1
All Other Crimes
Criminal trespassing
Incident Number: 2018143716
Date: 3/1/2018 4:37 PM
Address: 951 16TH ST
800 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 6
Drug & Alcohol
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Incident Number: 2018170759
Date: 3/13/2018 4:05 PM
Address: 16TH ST / STOUT ST (800 block)
Other Crimes Against Persons
Assault causing minor bodily injury
Incident Number: 2018159638
Date: 3/8/2018 4:59 PM
Address: 801 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018152667
Date: 3/6/2018 2:24 AM
Address: 820 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018145009
Date: 3/2/2018 7:10 AM
Address: 801 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018126638
Date: 2/22/2018 3:18 PM
Address: 820 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018121295
Date: 2/20/2018 12:35 PM
Address: 801 16TH ST
700 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 9
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018173484
Date: 3/14/2018 6:13 PM
Address: 710 16TH ST
All Other Crimes
Failure to obey a lawful order by police
Incident Number: 2018167563
Date: 3/12/2018 9:25 AM
Address: 700 BLOCK 16TH ST
Larceny
Theft — other
Incident Number: 20186002256
Date: 3/10/2018 6:00 PM
Address: 710 16TH ST
Robbery
Robbery of a business using a weapon
Incident Number: 20189511105
Date: 3/5/2018 7:15 PM
Address: 710 16TH ST
Larceny
Theft from a building
Incident Number: 20186002287
Date: 3/2/2018 9:00 PM
Address: 718 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018140887
Date: 2/28/2018 3:20 PM
Address: 710 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018140759
Date: 2/28/2018 2:35 PM
Address: 710 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018138498
Date: 2/27/2018 5:00 PM
Address: 720 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018135134
Date: 2/26/2018 11:19 AM
Address: 710 16TH ST
500 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 16
All Other Crimes
Assault causing serious bodily injury of a police officer using a weapon
Incident Number: 2018127087
Date: 2/22/2018 6:10 PM
Address: 1600 GLENARM PL (500 block)
Public Disorder
Criminal mischief — other
Incident Number: 2018118188
Date: 2/18/2018 8:53 PM
Address: 1600 GLENARM PL (500 block)
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018183191
Date: 3/18/2018 5:15 PM
Address: Not Available (Grouped with 500 block)
Larceny
Theft — other
Incident Number: 2018178506
Date: 3/16/2018 4:30 PM
Address: 535 16TH ST
Larceny
Theft — other
Incident Number: 2018178172
Date: 3/16/2018 2:50 PM
Address: 500 16TH ST
All Other Crimes
Criminal trespassing
Incident Number: 2018167054
Date: 3/12/2018 1:30 AM
Address: 500 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018166150
Date: 3/11/2018 3:10 PM
Address: Not Available (Grouped with 500 block)
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018168167
Date: 3/8/2018 8:00 PM
Address: 500 16TH ST
Larceny
Theft — other
Incident Number: 20186002189
Date: 3/8/2018 6:20 PM
Address: 500 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018157089
Date: 3/7/2018 4:55 PM
Address: Not Available (Grouped with 500 block)
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018149027
Date: 3/3/2018 6:00 PM
Address: 500 16TH ST
Theft from Motor Vehicle
Theft of parts from a vehicle
Incident Number: 20186002035
Date: 3/3/2018 4:30 PM
Address: 500 16TH ST
Other Crimes Against Persons
Assault causing minor bodily injury
Incident Number: 2018138399
Date: 2/27/2018 4:40 PM
Address: 500 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018127063
Date: 2/22/2018 5:40 PM
Address: 500 16TH ST
All Other Crimes
Criminal trespassing
Incident Number: 2018120451
Date: 2/20/2018 1:30 AM
Address: 500 16TH ST
Theft from Motor Vehicle
Theft of parts from a vehicle
Incident Number: 20186001619
Date: 2/18/2018 6:45 PM
Address: 500 16TH ST
400 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 3
Public Disorder
Criminal mischief — other
Incident Number: 2018145874
Date: 3/2/2018 1:45 PM
Address: 400 BLOCK 16TH ST
Public Disorder
Threatening to injure
Incident Number: 2018124661
Date: 2/21/2018 7:48 PM
Address: 400 BLK 16TH ST
Larceny
Shoplifting
Incident Number: 2018124661
Date: 2/21/2018 7:48 PM
Address: 400 BLK 16TH ST
300 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 1
Larceny
Theft — other
Incident Number: 2018124439
Date: 2/21/2018 6:06 PM
Address: 303 16TH ST
200 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 7
All Other Crimes
Criminal trespassing
Incident Number: 2018129314
Date: 2/23/2018 5:14 PM
Address: 200 16TH ST
Public Disorder
Disturbing the peace
Incident Number: 2018129314
Date: 2/23/2018 5:14 PM
Address: 200 16TH ST
Other Crimes Against Persons
Assault causing minor bodily injury
Incident Number: 2018129314
Date: 2/23/2018 5:14 PM
Address: 200 16TH ST
Larceny
Theft from a building
Incident Number: 20186002289
Date: 3/11/2018 2:15 PM
Address: 200 16TH ST
Drug & Alcohol
Possession of methampetamine
Incident Number: 2018174166
Date: 3/15/2018 12:03 AM
Address: 16TH ST / CLEVELAND PL (200 block)
Burglary
Possession of burglary tools
Incident Number: 2018174166
Date: 3/15/2018 12:03 AM
Address: 16TH ST / CLEVELAND PL (200 block)
All Other Crimes
Criminal trespassing
Incident Number: 2018182250
Date: 3/18/2018 7:30 AM
Address: 200 16TH ST
100 block of 16th Street
Total crimes February 18-March 18: 1
Public Disorder
Criminal mischief — other
Incident Number: 2018179196
Date: 3/16/2018 11:09 PM
Address: 110 16TH ST
