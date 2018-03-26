16th Street Mall Blocks With the Most Crimes

Safety on the 16th Street Mall remains a major concern, as evidenced by the large amount of media coverage related to last week's stabbing death of 29-year-old Derek Sorenson at a 17th and Welton 7-Eleven just steps from the iconic Denver attraction. And while the 2016 implementation of a new safety plan appears to have decreased crime in the area overall, there's still a considerable way to go, according to our analysis of Denver Police Department data. Over the past month, 46 crimes have taken place on the mall, with sixteen happening on a single block.

The numbers come from the Denver Crime Map, an excellent tool that allows users to sort statistics for each neighborhood within the city limits over selected time periods and even drill down on certain types of offenses.