Denver 420 Rally Organizers Invited to Apply for 2018 — With Strings Attached

As we've reported, organizers of the Denver 420 Rally have been prohibited from applying for a Denver event permit for three years as a result of complaints about security and cleanup issues at this year's edition, and their priority status with the city was rescinded. Attorney Rob Corry, representing lead planner Miguel Lopez and his team, formally appealed that decision at a marathon session on September 19, and while the hearing officer has up to thirty days to issue a ruling, the city's Department of Parks and Recreation has already sent Lopez an application for the 2018 event. He sees this development as a positive sign even though a line inserted into the document reads, "Due to the pending appeal, DPR reserves the right to cancel any dates or reservations."

"It may be a preservation of my right until the decision," Lopez says. "But it still feels nice, and more comfortable, too."

Denver rules state that an organizer can be banned from applying for a city event permit for three years if five violations are found to have taken place. Corry told us during a May interview that he felt Parks and Rec had trumped up charges in order to reach this total and reiterated that point in the days before the hearing. As evidence, he noted that after dropping a claim about a noise-ordinance violation that he regarded as highly suspect (officials had already acknowledged that the rally's sound system hadn't exceeded a previously agreed-upon decibel standard), the city subbed in an extra accusation related to trash. Corry characterized the tactic as "double-counting."