All Aboard: Vote Now for the New Voices of the Airport Train

Denver International Airport just announced the top ten finalists in the contest to become the new announcers for "Train Call," a search for two media personalities who "represent the Colorado spirit" and have voices "that you want welcoming tens of millions of people to Colorado every year!"

“Train Call" got its start 23 years ago, when the airport opened, as a piece of public art by Jim Green. The original voices who recorded those bossy announcements urging you to "hold on, please" were Reynelda Muse, Denver's first African-American anchor, and Pete Smythe, a longtime radio announcer. In 2007, after Muse moved to Indiana and Smythe went to that great waiting room in the sky, they were replaced by (now former) KUSA 9News anchor Adele Arakawa and Denver sports announcer Alan Roach.

Denver International Airport