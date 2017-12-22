Adele Arakawa Will Help Pick Her Successor on Denver Airport Train

While traveling through Denver International Airport this holiday season, you can prepare to say goodbye to a familiar voice: Sometime next year, Adele Arakawa will lose her spot on "Train Call," the public-art piece that supplies music and bossy messages for the airport train that runs between the terminal and the concourses.

But Arakawa, who retired from her anchor job at KUSA earlier this year and now lives in Phoenix, doesn't mind getting bumped. In fact, she's been asked to serve on the committee screening potential replacements, along with Jim Green, the original artist behind "Train Call," as well as representatives from the airport, Visit Denver, the Colorado Tourism Office and the mayor's office.

Adele Arakawa.