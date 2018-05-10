City and DU Law School Clash Over Homeless Report Critical of Denver Laws

On May 7, we reported on a study released that day by the Homeless Advocacy Policy Project at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law that asserts that many municipal ordinances in Colorado — including fifteen laws in Denver — disproportionately target homeless populations.

“Too High a Price 2” is a followup to a 2016 report released by the law school that showed how cities including Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder spend millions of dollars enforcing laws that effectively criminalize homelessness (including such ordinances as camping bans, park curfews and limits on panhandling).

Westword had asked the City of Denver for comment on the newest report, but didn’t hear back before our article was published at noon May 7. The next day, however, Denver Department of Human Services spokeswoman Julie Smith emailed us with a lengthy, point-by-point refutation of some of the DU report’s findings, beginning with this statement: