Election Results for Denver and Beyond

With no statewide ballot issues, the election in Colorado yesterday, November 7, was hyper-local, with voters determining the fate of proposals that will directly impact them. Here are the latest numbers for Denver and other municipalities in the metro area with regard to the biggest issues.

The most sweeping package before Denver voters was the so-called GO Bond. In their 2017 election voters' guide, Westword's Ana Campbell and Alan Prendergast note that the compendium was "billed as 'a plan to repair and improve Denver’s infrastructure'" that was "broken up into seven categories, labeled 2A through 2G: transportation and mobility systems; cultural facilities, which include the city’s biggest museums, the Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Zoo and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts; Denver Health, which would get a $75,000,000 outpatient ambulatory center; the public-safety system, which would improve and replace some police headquarters and fire stations; libraries; parks and recreation; and the public facilities system. They are listed individually on the ballot, so that voters can pick and choose."

True enough — but all seven of the questions passed by similarly wide margins. The most recent numbers as of this writing are below:

