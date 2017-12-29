Michael Sawaya Has a Deal for You: A Free Ride on New Year's Eve

For the eleventh straight year, attorney Michael Sawaya has a holiday gift for you: He'll pay for your ride home on New Year's Eve. He'll even pay for your Uber and Lyft.

Although those ride services are new additions to the Holiday Free Cab Ride Program (and are not yet reflected in its name), the mission remains unchanged from when Sawaya started it more than a decade ago: promoting responsible driving, reducing accidents and keeping Colorado’s streets safe. "I'd like to see more education about drunk driving," Sawaya told us soon after he started the project. "There doesn't seem to be a concerted effort that would really try to teach people. It's a dirty, dark secret that on holidays, there are a lot of people who should not be on the road."

Michael Sawaya has a deal for you! Sawaya Law Firm