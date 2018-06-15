Average Denver Single-Family Home Price Up $171,000 in Four Years

In March, the average price of a detachable single-family home in metro Denver surpassed $500,000 for the first time. But that's already seeming like the good old days.

Why? The new average price for such a property is up nearly $40,000 in just three months. And over the past four years, that average has leaped skyward by more than $171,000 — an amount that would have bought a young family quite a nice house not all that long ago.

These revelations are contained within the June market trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. It's accessible below in its entirety.