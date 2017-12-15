 


Cody Latimer showing off his all-orange uniform in the end zone.
NFL via YouTube

Twitter Debate: Do Broncos' All-Orange Uniforms Look Amazing or Stupid?

Michael Roberts | December 15, 2017 | 6:21am
AA

With the Denver Broncos' 2017-2018 season a lost cause, not to mention an embarrassment to everyone concerned, interest in the team's Thursday Night Football match-up against the woeful Indianapolis Colts was at who-gives-a-damn level. As evidence, note that the most passionate debate on Twitter following Denver's 25-13 victory was whether the all-orange uniforms worn by Von Miller and company were incredible or idiotic.

Starting quarterback Trevor Siemian was injured early on in the contest, necessitating the return of Brock Osweiler, who managed to generate enough offense to land the Broncos' first road victory of the season.

But no one's suggesting he's the QB of the future. The consensus that Brock, Trevor and Paxton Lynch all suck remains in place, and plenty of fans would still like to see the firing of first-year head coach Vance Joseph. And that's not to mention all the folks who hope the Broncos lose every remaining game to improve their draft position.

Still, such matters receded into the background last night, if only because TNF viewers were blinded by Denver's so-called Color Rush jerseys, which resemble 1970s-vintage Underoos, right down to the throwback logo on the helmet.

The visuals thrilled some viewers and left others nauseous, as you can see by our following collection of hilarious Twitter takes. Count down our twenty favorites below.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

