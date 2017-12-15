Twitter Debate: Do Broncos' All-Orange Uniforms Look Amazing or Stupid?

With the Denver Broncos' 2017-2018 season a lost cause, not to mention an embarrassment to everyone concerned, interest in the team's Thursday Night Football match-up against the woeful Indianapolis Colts was at who-gives-a-damn level. As evidence, note that the most passionate debate on Twitter following Denver's 25-13 victory was whether the all-orange uniforms worn by Von Miller and company were incredible or idiotic.
Starting quarterback Trevor Siemian was injured early on in the contest, necessitating the return of Brock Osweiler, who managed to generate enough offense to land the Broncos' first road victory of the season.
But no one's suggesting he's the QB of the future. The consensus that Brock, Trevor and Paxton Lynch all suck remains in place, and plenty of fans would still like to see the firing of first-year head coach Vance Joseph. And that's not to mention all the folks who hope the Broncos lose every remaining game to improve their draft position.
Still, such matters receded into the background last night, if only because TNF viewers were blinded by Denver's so-called Color Rush jerseys, which resemble 1970s-vintage Underoos, right down to the throwback logo on the helmet.
The visuals thrilled some viewers and left others nauseous, as you can see by our following collection of hilarious Twitter takes. Count down our twenty favorites below.
Number 20:
When the broncos are winning in all orange uniforms. pic.twitter.com/JUAEKoXUsu— Brick (@BrickSkinn) December 15, 2017
Number 19:
Love the Broncos uniforms tonight!— Utah Man Podcast (@UtahManPodcast) December 15, 2017
Number 18:
Is it just me or does the @Broncos uniforms look like a bunch of inmates playing football??! #DENvsIND— Mrs. Yellowhair (@myellowhair) December 15, 2017
Number 17:
Broncos and Colts uniforms we're lit— Danny (@Cowboy_Wayz) December 15, 2017
Number 16:
Yes but the uniforms are so brutal though. pic.twitter.com/73BCCPW56z— S.S. Jaxon (@BooksbySSJaxon) December 15, 2017
Number 15:
who ever was the tech guy that planned that overhead camera view for tonight game shod be shot! It look terrible and you could not see the ball at all, And the uniforms were too bright!— James Rogers (@sbnut93427) December 15, 2017
Number 14:
@Broncos should be playing with those uniforms a lot more often.— Andrew S. (@Soaps247) December 15, 2017
Number 13:
Those @Broncos color rush uniforms made the players look like Orange Crush bottles— Stacey Hicks (@ScoobyH40) December 15, 2017
Number 12:
Switch back to the throwback logo and uniforms full time!— Robert Hayes (@GuitaristRobDog) December 15, 2017
Number 11:
Can we please stop with the ugly uniforms?— Rik Roberts (@Rik_Roberts) December 15, 2017
Number 10:
Those @Broncos uniforms tonight. #DENvsIND #SNF pic.twitter.com/04FwbyTOve— Michael Leroy (@MichaelLeroy_) December 15, 2017
Number 9:
So, first off, I hate the Broncos forever, but damn do they have good uniforms tonight and need to bring that logo back fulltime.— Alan Hoffmann (@AlanHoffmann) December 15, 2017
Number 8:
Glad I went to #LastJedi instead of watching the #Broncos screw up their draft position in those atrocious #ColorRush uniforms.— Frank Incensed (@911Bark) December 15, 2017
Number 7:
Anyone else think tonight’s colour rush uniforms for @Broncos and @Colts @NFL game like nemo and dory or is it just me? #TNF— Deb Pich (@talkshowgal) December 15, 2017
Number 6:
It looks like the Broncos are playing football in their jam jams tonight. Abysmal uniforms. #TNF— Tommy D (@Locobone) December 15, 2017
Number 5:
Denver Broncos uniforms tonight... pic.twitter.com/A7ZXIfJMnS— Erik Cibula (@ecibula) December 15, 2017
Number 4:
just saw the broncos uniforms and those are sick— j. hill (@j_major32) December 15, 2017
still want absolutely nothing to do with broncos/colts
Number 3:
Those uniforms look like the teams for my electric football game. #GoBroncos— Dan Lombardi (@DinoJL44) December 15, 2017
Number 2:
Broncos wearing some ugly uniforms on Thursday Night Football. Yeck....— Michael Perry (@MJPerry64) December 15, 2017
Number 1:
Who are these guys in old Broncos uniforms? And why are they winning?— TJ TIMBERLAKE (@OZMAN069) December 15, 2017
