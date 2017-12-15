Twitter Debate: Do Broncos' All-Orange Uniforms Look Amazing or Stupid?

Cody Latimer showing off his all-orange uniform in the end zone.

With the Denver Broncos' 2017-2018 season a lost cause, not to mention an embarrassment to everyone concerned, interest in the team's Thursday Night Football match-up against the woeful Indianapolis Colts was at who-gives-a-damn level. As evidence, note that the most passionate debate on Twitter following Denver's 25-13 victory was whether the all-orange uniforms worn by Von Miller and company were incredible or idiotic.

Starting quarterback Trevor Siemian was injured early on in the contest, necessitating the return of Brock Osweiler, who managed to generate enough offense to land the Broncos' first road victory of the season.