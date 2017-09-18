 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
This Broncos fan was the cheerleader for our section — and he was made sure no one wanting a high-five was left hanging.
This Broncos fan was the cheerleader for our section — and he was made sure no one wanting a high-five was left hanging.
Photo by Lora Roberts

Mile High-Five! Inside the Stadium for Broncos' Ass-Whupping of the Cowboys

Michael Roberts | September 18, 2017 | 8:09am
AA

As we noted in our post about the top tweets tweaking Cowboys fans after Denver dismantled Dallas 42-17, the stands at Mile High Stadium definitely weren't pure orange during the game yesterday, September 17. Cowboys boosters in the thousands turned out to witness their heroes get their ten-gallon hats handed to them by an inspired Broncos defense that rendered star running back Ezekiel Elliott impotent and a Trevor Siemian-led offense whose efficiency and effectiveness definitely raised expectations for the still-young season. The photos shared here, mostly captured by Lora Roberts, my daughter, provide a Snapchat-story-like look at the thrilling scene.

Noteworthy events included a lengthy weather delay toward the end of the first quarter. The referees said they ordered the squads off the field because of lightning in the area, but you couldn't prove that by me. At one point, I thought I saw lights in the sky from a distance, but that may have been as a result of all the raindrops in my eye. After the delay was over, one Cowboys booster said to me, "Your owner ought to build a roof."

Related Stories

We also witnessed some spirited exchanges between Denver and Dallas backers, but none of them got out of control. At one point, Lora was afraid two attendees with opposing loyalties might come to blows, but when they looked up at the giant screen above them and saw a Broncos video about treating everyone with respect, they pointed and laughed.

The most boisterous dudes in the vicinity of our south-stands seats were the guy seen at the top of this post, the self-appointed cheerleader of the section, and the colorful fella directly in front of me, who gleefully waved goodbye to Cowboys enthusiasts leaving in the fourth quarter and chided members of his Broncos brethren doing likewise after Aqib Talib returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown. "Don't ever leave early!" he shouted. "Don't ever leave early!"

You'll get two angles on him below, along with some other images and captions from a very good day in Broncos country.

Folks entering the stadium were advised to repent. No doubt Broncos fans felt Cowboys supporters needed to repent more....
Folks entering the stadium were advised to repent. No doubt Broncos fans felt Cowboys supporters needed to repent more....
Photo by Lora Roberts
The throng gathering before the game.
The throng gathering before the game.
Photo by Lora Roberts
Cowboys colors were common at a typical security entrance.
Cowboys colors were common at a typical security entrance.
Photo by Lora Roberts
A member of Denver Broncos Thunderstorm sails onto the field prior to an appearance by the other type of thunderstorm.
A member of Denver Broncos Thunderstorm sails onto the field prior to an appearance by the other type of thunderstorm.
Photo by Lora Roberts

This fan deserves props for repping his team and his state at the same time. Chidobe Awuzie, a Cowboys cornerback, played college ball at the University of Colorado Boulder.
This fan deserves props for repping his team and his state at the same time. Chidobe Awuzie, a Cowboys cornerback, played college ball at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Photo by Lora Roberts
Fans filed out of the section after the announcement of the weather delay.
Fans filed out of the section after the announcement of the weather delay.
Photo by Lora Roberts
This is what I saw if I looked straight ahead from my seat.
This is what I saw if I looked straight ahead from my seat.
Photo by Michael Roberts
Luckily, the man beneath the orange wig happened to be hilarious.
Luckily, the man beneath the orange wig happened to be hilarious.
Photo by Lora Roberts
Our cheerleader fist-bumps a next-gen Broncos fan after the game was no longer in doubt.
Our cheerleader fist-bumps a next-gen Broncos fan after the game was no longer in doubt.
Photo by Lora Roberts
 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >