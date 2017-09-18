Mile High-Five! Inside the Stadium for Broncos' Ass-Whupping of the Cowboys

This Broncos fan was the cheerleader for our section — and he was made sure no one wanting a high-five was left hanging.

As we noted in our post about the top tweets tweaking Cowboys fans after Denver dismantled Dallas 42-17, the stands at Mile High Stadium definitely weren't pure orange during the game yesterday, September 17. Cowboys boosters in the thousands turned out to witness their heroes get their ten-gallon hats handed to them by an inspired Broncos defense that rendered star running back Ezekiel Elliott impotent and a Trevor Siemian-led offense whose efficiency and effectiveness definitely raised expectations for the still-young season. The photos shared here, mostly captured by Lora Roberts, my daughter, provide a Snapchat-story-like look at the thrilling scene.

Noteworthy events included a lengthy weather delay toward the end of the first quarter. The referees said they ordered the squads off the field because of lightning in the area, but you couldn't prove that by me. At one point, I thought I saw lights in the sky from a distance, but that may have been as a result of all the raindrops in my eye. After the delay was over, one Cowboys booster said to me, "Your owner ought to build a roof."