Broncos' Worst First-Round Draft Picks, Including One Picked by John Elway

Later today, the 2018 NFL Draft will get under way, and your Denver Broncos go into the proceedings with the fifth overall selection. A pick that high brings with it huge pressure not to screw things up, and the previous performance of team boss John Elway, who hasn't drafted a single Pro Bowl-level player in the last five years (the Broncos are among only three NFL franchises to fare so poorly), doesn't inspire confidence.

Granted, the Broncos have made plenty of disappointing first-round draft choices over their history, as we documented in a 2016 list of their ten worst. But just two years later, we have to update the roster to accommodate a bust who's put what is arguably the largest stain on Elway's legacy as an executive to date.

We hope the order won't shift again anytime soon. After all, the last time Denver drafted in the top five, the squad landed Von Miller, who became a Super Bowl MVP and is on a trajectory that could very well take him to the NFL Hall of Fame. But we aren't ready to bet Mile High Stadium on it.