Reaction to Councilman Sharing Racist Post: "I'm Shocked People Are Shocked"

The subject line on a recent email sent to Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks. The complete post is on view below.

This week, Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks shared on his Facebook page a racist email he received as a way of underscoring and decrying the hateful speech, messaging and behavior he feels has been unleashed by President Donald Trump and the forces behind his rise to power. According to Brooks, Caucasians and people of color have reacted to the post very differently.

"The predominant responses I received were from white constituents and friends who just couldn't believe it," he notes. "One said, 'I wouldn't have believed it if you hadn't put it up.' But an African-American wrote, 'I'm shocked people are shocked.'"

Brooks definitely wasn't caught off-guard. He estimates that he's received racially ignorant messages once or twice a month throughout much of 2017 "because of the current regime we have in office nationally." So when the latest one arrived, he decided to use it as a way of demonstrating the disturbing nature of such sentiments.