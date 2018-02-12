Denver Dabbles in Affordable Housing-Focused Zoning, Thanks to...?

The mayor and city council president are at odds over who should be thanked for affordable housing-focused zoning in Denver.

When any sort of housing squabble erupts in Denver, advocates like to point fingers at city officials for not trying hard enough to curb displacement. So it should come as no surprise that two leaders who often take the brunt of such complaints — Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver City Council president Albus Brooks, whose district encompasses such hotbeds of gentrification as Globeville, Elyria-Swansea and Five Points — are at odds over who is behind new zoning changes designed to create more affordable housing in RiNo.

According to a statement on the city's website announcing the changes, it is Mayor Michael B. Hancock's administration that is proposing zoning changes that would twist developers' arms into creating more affordable housing and a more pedestrian-friendly area near 38th Street and the Blake Street RTD Station: "If approved at City Council on February 12, it would be the first time the Denver Zoning Code has included incentives focused solely on affordability."