Reader: Why So Much Advocacy on Behalf of Illegal Aliens?

While the Trump administration has a new proposal that would crack down on legal immigration, activists rallied on the steps of the Denver City & County Building on August 2, right before a Denver City Council committee considered a proposal that would give undocumented residents more protection from ICE. The measure will move on to the full council later this month; meanwhile, Mayor Michael Hancock is drafting his own executive order regarding immigration.



And the conversation over immigration continues. Says Josh:

I thought America sucks? Isn't that why California is trying to secede from the Union? Isn't that what Antifa and/or far left are always saying while they protest for illegal immigrants to be let in freely? If the American system is so shitty, especially towards non-whites and the poor, then why is it imperative for them to come here in order to be safe, healthy and prosperous? I think it's just awful that these people are out fighting to keep these illegal immigrants trapped here in such a racist society that treats the poor and immigrants, much less illegal ones, so poorly...

