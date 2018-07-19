Denver FUGLY Founder Brad Evans Vying for RTD Board Seat

Brad Evans decided to jump into the RTD race so fast, he doesn't have a campaign photo yet.

Brad Evans has a reputation as a prankster, so seeing his name recently on a candidate roster for elected office was surprising, given his fictitious run for mayor back in 2014.

But this time is different. Evans says this isn't a practical joke; the artist, graphic designer, architectural critic by way of his popular Facebook page Denver FUGLY and bike advocate best known for starting the Denver Cruiser Ride is now a first-time candidate for elected office. He's running to serve on the Regional Transportation District's board of directors as a District N representative, serving most of Jefferson County, including Morrison, Evergreen, Conifer and west Littleton.

The RTD board of directors comprises fifteen elected members who govern the transit district and vote on everything from salaries to services to routes and fares. Seven seats, including the one Evans is eyeing, are up for grabs in November, and boardmembers serve four-year terms.