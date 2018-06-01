What Ever Happened to Denver's Magic Mushroom Initiative?

Nearly three months ago, a group of Denverites made a big splash with their campaign to decriminalize magic mushrooms, chanting "free the spores" and holding up signs that read, "I am a psilocybin patient," outside of the Denver City and County Building.

They vowed to turn Denver into a safe space for psychedelics users and, they said, private research. After all, Denver has a history of progressive drug policies; it decriminalized possession of cannabis in 2005, years before statewide recreational legalization. Why should ’shrooms, which research shows is the safest recreational drug and offers promising results for sufferers of severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, be treated any differently than weed? Not to mention that psilocybin ranks near the bottom for drug-related seizures by law enforcement, with 530 cases reported in Colorado and twelve other western states in the first half of 2017, according to a federal report.

But the campaign Denver for Psilocybin — backed by members of the cannabis community such as weed doctor and neuroscientist Michele Ross and Straight Hemp CEO Devin Alvarez — has faced hurdles in its bid for the ballot since making its bold announcement in early March. It's still struggling to get its petition language approved and has been denied twice by the city, most recently on May 7. With little time left to gather signatures before the August deadline, there's a chance that Denver residents may not see the initiative this November.