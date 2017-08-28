Denver Go Topless Day 2017 Makes Its Mark Internationally (NSFW)

Organizers of Denver Go Topless Day 2017, which took place August 26 in downtown Denver, call the event a rousing success. The number of participants was estimated at more than 1,000, and no reports of negative interactions from folks on the 16th Street Mall and Civic Center Park have surfaced at this writing. Moreover, the Denver event is making its mark internationally, as it was highlighted by GoTopless.org alongside similar gatherings that took place simultaneously across the globe.

Matt Wilson and Mia Jean, who have combined forces to assemble the gathering over the past few years, stress the political aspects of Denver Go Topless Day, which celebrates equality and demonstrates against the idea that it's okay for men to appear topless in public but either distasteful or (in some locations) illegal for women to do likewise.

The following graphic shared by Wilson on Saturday underscores that point: