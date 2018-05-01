Denver Homeless Shoot Meth in Winter So They Won't Freeze to Death

Editor's note: In conjunction with our continuing coverage of the opioid crisis in Colorado, we reached out to Harm Reduction Action Center executive director Lisa Raville to learn more about the use of heroin and other drugs in the Mile High City. This is the second post in the series. Click to read our first piece, "The Four Main Reasons People in Denver Overdose on Heroin."

Lisa Raville has been seeing more injection meth users taking advantage of the Harm Reduction Action Center's programs in recent years — "but I'm not sure if it's a rise or if it's just a harm-reduction method people have been using for years and years and years." She speculates that increased participation may be related to a drop-off in "the paranoia of people thinking cops will be sitting out front or that we're law enforcement."

Such fears are unfounded, Raville stresses. Over the years the center has been in operation, she's forged a good relationship with police, who have agreed not to stake out the facility and troll for easy arrests. Moreover, she points out, "we have an exemption clause that allows folks to carry sterile and used syringes in the State of Colorado. That's been particularly powerful for our folks, as long as they dispose of them properly."