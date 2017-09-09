TODAY: Forum Will Explain Storm Water Diversion, I-70 Expansion Lawsuits

An artist's rendering of the expanded I-70 highway as it descends under a four-acre "greenspace" cover near Fillmore Street.

All the large projects coming to Denver, including the Interstate 70 expansion, the National Western Stock Show complex overhaul and the Platte to Park Hill Storm Water Diversion, are inspiring lawsuits challenging them.

And today, Saturday, September 9, Denver Inter Neighborhood Cooperation will host a free forum discussing the lawsuits pertaining to the Platte to Park Hill Storm Water Diversion and the I-70 expansion. The free event runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Manual High School, 1700 East 28th Avenue; coffee and light refreshments will be served. Panelists include engineers with Denver Public Works and various representatives of both the city and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

