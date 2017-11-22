Someone's Delaying the Departure of This Train: Happy Thanksgiving!

Update: As of 11 a.m., the A-Line is back in business, as are the airport's trains. Here's our original report from 7:47 a.m.



Forget getting to the airport by the A-Line; because of an accident at Colorado Boulevard, passengers are being transported by bus from there to Quebec. And don't worry about that traffic jam on I-270...because even once you arrive at Denver International Airport, you won't be going anywhere fast.

There's a problem with the trains, and only two seem to have left the station between 7:15 and 7:45 a.m. "Sensor issue has slowed but not stopped the trains," says spokesman Heath Montgomery. "We are working on it."