Someone's Delaying the Departure of This Train: Happy Thanksgiving!

Update: As of 11 a.m., the A-Line is back in business, as are the airport's trains. Here's our original report from 7:47 a.m.
Forget getting to the airport by the A-Line; because of an accident at Colorado Boulevard, passengers are being transported by bus from there to Quebec. And don't worry about that traffic jam on I-270...because even once you arrive at Denver International Airport, you won't be going anywhere fast.
There's a problem with the trains, and only two seem to have left the station between 7:15 and 7:45 a.m. "Sensor issue has slowed but not stopped the trains," says spokesman Heath Montgomery. "We are working on it."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
One traveler, a former air-traffic controller who knows his airports, reports that the situation is a "total clusterfuck, getting worse. Elapsed time from boarding platform to C was 31 minutes; saw two trains total during that time." Adding insult to injury, he adds, there's "no information or personnel presence from DIA giving any information re: status."
Here's some info that the airport just tweeted about the trains: "They're not down, they're running slower than usual."
Much slower than usual. Perhaps the would-be travelers stuck in the crowd above can put their wait to good use coming up with new messages for that train; the airport is hosting a contest to find new announcers.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!