Denver International Airport at 7:35 a.m.EXPAND
Denver International Airport at 7:35 a.m.
Special to Westword

Someone's Delaying the Departure of This Train: Happy Thanksgiving!

Patricia Calhoun | November 22, 2017 | 7:47am
AA

Update: As of 11 a.m., the A-Line is back in business, as are the airport's trains. Here's our original report from 7:47 a.m.

Forget getting to the airport by the A-Line; because of an accident at Colorado Boulevard, passengers are being transported by bus from there to Quebec. And don't worry about that traffic jam on I-270...because even once you arrive at Denver International Airport, you won't be going anywhere fast.

There's a problem with the trains, and only two seem to have left the station between 7:15 and 7:45 a.m. "Sensor issue has slowed but not stopped the trains," says spokesman Heath Montgomery. "We are working on it."

One traveler, a former air-traffic controller who knows his airports, reports that the situation is a "total clusterfuck, getting worse. Elapsed time from boarding platform to C was 31 minutes; saw two trains total during that time." Adding insult to injury, he adds, there's "no information or personnel presence from DIA giving any information re: status."

Here's some info that the airport just tweeted about the trains: "They're not down, they're running slower than usual."

Much slower than usual. Perhaps the would-be travelers stuck in the crowd above can put their wait to good use coming up with new messages for that train; the airport is hosting a contest to find new announcers.

Happy Thanksgiving!

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

