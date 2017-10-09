Claim: Denver Is Meaner on Days the Broncos Play

Thanks to a scheduled bye, your Denver Broncos didn't play a game this weekend, and based on a telling conversation I overheard while eavesdropping yesterday morning, October 8, as reporters are wont to do, the Mile High City was nicer as a result.

The speaker was a deli-counter employee at my friendly neighborhood King Soopers, where my wife and I were shopping, and my ears definitely perked up upon overhearing him tell another customer, "When the Broncos are playing, people can be mean." Folks tend to be shorter-tempered on Broncos game days even before kickoff, he went on. In fact, he said, a lot of them are ruder before, during and after the contest in question — and in contrast, they're a lot more pleasant when the Broncos have the week off.

These claims definitely jibed with my observations — or at least some of them. For instance, we try to avoid buying groceries immediately before games because the stores are usually packed with frantic patrons trying to pick up supplies and get home before any of the action starts. Worse, a lot of them tend to behave like drivers on a crowded highway during a rainy rush hour, using their carts to cut off other shoppers or silently fuming behind that dumbass who's examining every last can of pork and beans while blocking the entire aisle.