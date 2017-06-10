Reader: Denver's Okay, but It's Not Worth Starving in This City

Readers had plenty to say about our recent series on how to afford Denver at different salary levels.

In response to the story profiling a real estate agent who makes $100,000 a year and is the sole source of income for his family, Rhonda wrote:

Definitely a hot topic these days, but $100k?! That's not exactly a "pinching pennies and clipping coupons" situation. Give me a break.



When we profiled Austin Richard, who makes $50,000 a year, Ashanee wrote:

I live on 40K as a single person and it's pretty tight at times. Having a car payment and sustaining my lifestyle with the rising cost of rent is difficult. And with that, I'll check my privilege because lots of people are out there trying to make things work on minimum wage. Or those that have a degree and are struggling to find a job that pays well. I'm one of the "luckier" ones.



And Jermaine had some advice for Cliff Johnson, who makes $24,000 a year:

Dude, just move to Detroit. This city's okay, but not worth starving in. There are more affordable cities that have much to offer.

