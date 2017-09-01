Hancock to Trump: "Mr. President, Leave Our DACA Children Alone"

As President Trump reportedly considers ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Mayor Michael Hancock had a message for the White House on Thursday, August 31: “Mr. President, leave our DACA children alone.”

Hancock had just finished a bill signing when he pointed out that DACA protects some 17,000 Coloradans. The Obama-era policy shields children of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. from deportation for two years subject to renewal. DACA recipients are also eligible to legally work in the U.S.

“These young people love this nation and call this nation their home. It's the only nation they've known. And President Obama was right to give them deferred action and the opportunity to stay here, work here and be educated here,” said Hancock. “They are our neighbors, and we ask you, President [Trump], do right and don't submit to the politics of hate, condescension and separation. These are the United States of America. Keep us together, honor these young people, and prove to them that they're worthy and that we consider them to be American citizens.”