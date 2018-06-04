Ten Most Expensive Metro Denver Apartments to Rent Right Now

The ten most expensive apartments for rent in metro Denver right now demonstrate that the market for high-end residences shows no sign of lagging. The two priciest go for more than $10,000 per month.
Our source is RENTCafé, whose recent study revealed that rent costs in Denver rose by more dollars than in seventeen of the twenty largest U.S. cities last month.
As you'll see, the units available represent a range of prices, with those on the upper end reaching further and further into the economic stratosphere. Moreover, downtown Denver isn't the only place with sky-high rents. Also represented are complexes in Englewood, Northglenn, Lakewood and Greenwood Village.
Still, the one at the top of the chart is exactly where you'd expect to find it: Cherry Creek.
Continue to see all ten locations below, complete with photos, details and links to the original listings.
Number 10: 1600 Glenarm Place
1600 Glenarm Place
Denver 80202
2 beds, 2 baths
1,360 square feet
$3,445 to $5,390
Number 9: WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson Street
Lakewood 80215
3 beds, 2 baths
1,303 square feet
$2,307 to $6,203
Number 8: One Observatory Park
2360 East Evans Avenue
Denver 80201
1 bed, 1 bath
946 square feet
$1,239 to $6,766
Number 7: Viridian
5335 South Valentia Way
Greenwood Village 80111
3 beds, 2 baths
1,420 square feet
$2,401 to $6,986
Number 6: Mountain Gate
7501 South Utica Drive
Littleton 80128
3 beds, 2 baths
1,374 square feet
$2,194 to $7,539
Number 5: 1101 Country Club Towers II & III
1101 East Bayaud Avenue
Denver 80209
2 beds, 2.5 baths
1,796 square feet
$5,605 to $8,338
Number 4: ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Parkway
Englewood 80110
3 beds, 2 baths
1,381 square feet
$2,331 to $8,550
Number 3: Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Drive
Northglenn 80233
3 beds, 2 baths
1,241 square feet
$1,854 to $9,796
Number 2: Kent Place Residences
3465 Gaylord Court
Englewood 80113
3 beds, 3 baths
2,013 square feet
$7,274 to $10,271
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Number 1. The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 East Ellsworth Avenue
Denver 80209
3 beds, 2.5 baths
1,811 square feet
$5,485 to $10,725
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!