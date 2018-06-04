 


Ten Most Expensive Metro Denver Apartments to Rent Right Now
RENTCafé

Ten Most Expensive Metro Denver Apartments to Rent Right Now

Michael Roberts | June 4, 2018 | 6:15am
AA

The ten most expensive apartments for rent in metro Denver right now demonstrate that the market for high-end residences shows no sign of lagging. The two priciest go for more than $10,000 per month.

Our source is RENTCafé, whose recent study revealed that rent costs in Denver rose by more dollars than in seventeen of the twenty largest U.S. cities last month.

As you'll see, the units available represent a range of prices, with those on the upper end reaching further and further into the economic stratosphere. Moreover, downtown Denver isn't the only place with sky-high rents. Also represented are complexes in Englewood, Northglenn, Lakewood and Greenwood Village.

Still, the one at the top of the chart is exactly where you'd expect to find it: Cherry Creek.

Continue to see all ten locations below, complete with photos, details and links to the original listings.

1600 Glenarm Place.
1600 Glenarm Place.
RENTCafé

Number 10: 1600 Glenarm Place

1600 Glenarm Place
Denver 80202

2 beds, 2 baths
1,360 square feet

$3,445  to $5,390

WestLink at Oak Station.
WestLink at Oak Station.
RENTCafé

Number 9: WestLink at Oak Station

1665 Pierson Street
Lakewood 80215

3 beds, 2 baths
1,303 square feet

$2,307 to $6,203

One Observatory Park.
One Observatory Park.
RENTCafé

Number 8: One Observatory Park

2360 East Evans Avenue
Denver 80201

1 bed, 1 bath
946 square feet

$1,239 to $6,766

Viridian.
Viridian.
RENTCafé

Number 7: Viridian

5335 South Valentia Way
Greenwood Village 80111

3 beds, 2 baths
1,420 square feet

$2,401 to $6,986

Mountain Gate.
Mountain Gate.
RENTCafé

Number 6: Mountain Gate

7501 South Utica Drive
Littleton 80128 

3 beds, 2 baths
1,374 square feet

$2,194 to $7,539

1101 Country Club Towers II & III.
1101 Country Club Towers II & III.
RENTCafé

Number 5: 1101 Country Club Towers II & III

1101 East Bayaud Avenue
Denver 80209

2 beds, 2.5 baths
1,796 square feet

$5,605 to $8,338

ArtWalk at CityCenter.
ArtWalk at CityCenter.
RENTCafé

Number 4: ArtWalk at CityCenter

801 Englewood Parkway
Englewood 80110

3 beds, 2 baths
1,381 square feet

$2,331 to $8,550

Carrick Bend.
Carrick Bend.
RENTCafé

Number 3: Carrick Bend

11525 Community Center Drive
Northglenn 80233

3 beds, 2 baths
1,241 square feet

$1,854 to $9,796

Kent Place Residences.
Kent Place Residences.
RENTCafé

Number 2: Kent Place Residences

3465 Gaylord Court
Englewood 80113

3 beds, 3 baths
2,013 square feet

$7,274 to $10,271

The Seasons of Cherry Creek.
The Seasons of Cherry Creek.
RENTCafé

Number 1. The Seasons of Cherry Creek

3498 East Ellsworth Avenue
Denver 80209

3 beds, 2.5 baths
1,811 square feet

$5,485 to $10,725

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

