Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Violent Crimes Right Now

Through the first three quarters of 2017, violent crime as a whole in Denver was up, with the most worrisome leap coming in the homicide category. And while a significant number of neighborhoods in the city have registered few violent offenses, five sport totals in excess of 100 combined episodes of homicide, robbery and aggravated assault.

Those are the main takeaways from statistics collected by the Denver Police Department.

Earlier this year, in a post headlined "Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Violent Crimes So Far in 2017," we looked at numbers from the DPD for the first five months of 2017 and also shared info from the Denver Crime Map during the period between January 1 and July 1.

At that time, the homicide totals for January through May were the same or higher than the corresponding month in 2016, and for the most part, this trend has continued. So far, September is the only month of 2017 in which the homicide sum is lower than it was in the same month in 2016 — two this year versus three last year. Overall, however, the gap has widened considerably. There were 48 homicides in Denver through September 2017, fourteen more than during the same period the previous year.

Here's a DPD graphic focusing on violent crimes in four categories: homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

The Denver Crime Map groups violent crimes in three main areas: homicide, robbery and aggravated assault. This time around, we've ranked Denver's 78 official neighborhoods by the number of violent crimes, from the least to the most. But we've also included figures for another key metric: crime density.

Denver neighborhoods vary widely in size, and that means a huge variance in crimes per square mile. Montbello offers a perfect example. As we've reported, large grocery chains have refused to build a major supermarket in Montbello in part because of the perception that it's a high-crime area — and indeed, as you'll see, the neighborhood has experienced the second-most-violent crimes in Denver from January 1 to October 17, the period covered by the following data. But because Montbello is also huge, its crime-density figure is actually lower than 31 other neighborhoods with fewer crimes overall, lending credence to the claims of local advocates, who say the area's dangerous reputation is increasingly out of date.

Population differs from neighborhood to neighborhood, too, and that's equally important to keep in mind when perusing the following figures. As of now, fourteen neighborhoods have seen fewer than ten violent crimes in 2017, and nearly half are under twenty. But that means the majority of Denver's neighborhoods have seen more than twenty violent crimes so far this year, with one tipping the scales at well over 200.

Count them down below.

Number 1: Wellshire

Offense Count: 1

Crime Density: 1.08 per square mile

Number 2: Indian Creek

Offense Count: 1

Crime Density: 2.05 per square mile

Country Club neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Number 3: Country Club

Offense Count: 3

Crime Density: 4.62 per square mile

Number 4: Washington Park

Offense Count: 5

Crime Density: 3.31 per square mile

Number 5: Southmoor Park

Offense Count: 5

Crime Density: 5.37 per square mile

Number 6: Cherry Creek

Offense Count: 5

Crime Density: 5.97 per square mile

Number 7: Regis

Offense Count: 6

Crime Density: 5.89 per square mile

Number 8: Cory-Merrill

Offense Count: 6

Crime Density: 7.15 per square mile

Number 9: Rosedale

Offense Count: 6

Crime Density: 10.64 per square mile

Number 10: Fort Logan

Offense Count: 7

Crime Density: 2.64 per square mile

Number 11: Washington Park West

Offense Count: 8

Crime Density: 9.16 per square mile

Number 12: Platt Park

Offense Count: 8

Crime Density: 9.78 per square mile

Number 13: University

Offense Count: 9

Crime Density: 7.22 per square mile

Number 14: University Park

Offense Count: 9

Crime Density: 7.74 per square mile

Number 15: Marston

Offense Count: 10

Crime Density: 3.15 per square mile

Number 16: Hilltop

Offense Count: 10

Crime Density: 5.80 per square mile

Number 17: Belcaro

Offense Count: 10

Crime Density: 8.58 per square mile

Number 18: City Park

Offense Count: 10

Crime Density: 13.02 per square mile

Number 19: DIA

Offense Count: 12

Crime Density: 0.28 per square mile

Skyland neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Number 20: Skyland

Offense Count: 12

Crime Density: 15.73 per square mile

Number 21: Auraria

Offense Count: 12

Crime Density: 18.61 per square mile

Number 22: West Highland

Offense Count: 14

Crime Density: 12.47 per square mile

Number 23: Barnum West

Offense Count: 16

Crime Density: 22.10 per square mile

Number 24: Jefferson Park

Offense Count: 16

Crime Density: 32.52 per square mile

Number 25: Virginia Village

Offense Count: 17

Crime Density: 8.75 per square mile

Number 26: Chaffee Park

Offense Count: 17

Crime Density: 21.63 per square mile

Number 27: Kennedy

Offense Count: 17

Crime Density: 24.22 per square mile

Number 28: South Park Hill

Offense Count: 18

Crime Density: 12.07 per square mile

Number 29: Bear Valley

Offense Count: 18

Crime Density: 13.31 per square mile

Number 30: University Hills

Offense Count: 19

Crime Density: 13.09 per square mile

Number 31: Berkeley

Offense Count: 21

Crime Density: 14.02 per square mile

Number 32: Sloan's Lake

Offense Count: 21

Crime Density: 15.01 per square mile

Number 33: Congress Park

Offense Count: 22

Crime Density: 21.38 per square mile

Number 34: Speer

Offense Count: 22

Crime Density: 25.76 per square mile

Number 35: Lowry Field

Offense Count: 23

Crime Density: 8.92 per square mile

Number 36: North Park Hill

Offense Count: 23

Crime Density: 15.39 per square mile

Goldsmith neighborhood. Google Maps

Number 37: Goldsmith

Offense Count: 23

Crime Density: 29.75 per square mile

Number 38: Clayton

Offense Count: 24

Crime Density: 31.13 per square mile

Number 39: Overland

Offense Count: 25

Crime Density: 22.26 per square mile

Number 40: Hale

Offense Count: 26

Crime Density: 26.72 per square mile

Number 41: Harvey Park South

Offense Count: 27

Crime Density: 19.75 per square mile

Number 42: Globeville

Offense Count: 29

Crime Density: 14.08 per square mile

Number 43: Windsor

Offense Count: 29

Crime Density: 16.97 per square mile

Number 44: Ruby Hill

Offense Count: 29

Crime Density: 19.97 per square mile

Number 45: Montclair

Offense Count: 31

Crime Density: 30.63 per square mile

Number 46: Hampden South

Offense Count: 34

Crime Density: 11.68 per square mile

Number 47: Barnum

Offense Count: 36

Crime Density: 46.69 per square mile

Number 48: Sunnyside

Offense Count: 37

Crime Density: 25.98 per square mile

Number 49: Highland

Offense Count: 38

Crime Density: 32.96 per square mile

Number 50: City Park West

Offense Count: 38

Crime Density: 71.03 per square mile

Number 51: Cheesman Park

Offense Count: 38

Crime Density: 72.11 per square mile

Number 52: Baker

Offense Count: 39

Crime Density: 26.14 per square mile

Number 53: Valverde

Offense Count: 39

Crime Density: 40.63 per square mile

Number 54: Cole

Offense Count: 39

Crime Density: 76.17 per square mile

Number 55: College View-South Platte

Offense Count: 40

Crime Density: 27.42 per square mile

Number 56: Harvey Park

Offense Count: 41

Crime Density: 24.32 per square mile

Number 57: Whittier

Offense Count: 41

Crime Density: 72.82 per square mile

Number 58: Elyria Swansea

Offense Count: 42

Crime Density: 16.18 per square mile

Number 59: Athmar Park

Offense Count: 44

Crime Density: 28.46 per square mile

Number 60: Civic Center

Offense Count: 44

Crime Density: 144.74 per square mile

Number 61: Mar Lee

Offense Count: 46

Crime Density: 30.52 per square mile

Number 62: Villa Park

Offense Count: 47

Crime Density" 47.52 per square mile

Number 63: Hampden

Offense Count: 51

Crime Density: 18.06 per square mile

Sun Valley neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Number 64: Sun Valley

Offense Count: 52

Crime Density: 81.00 per square mile

Number 65: Northeast Park Hill

Offense Count: 53

Crime Density: 15.91 per square mile

Number 66: Washington Virginia Vale

Offense Count: 56

Crime Density: 30.62 per square mile

Number 67: Stapleton

Offense Count: 58

Crime Density: 6.46 per square mile

Number 68: Gateway-Green Valley Ranch

Offense Count: 66

Crime Density: 8.96 per square mile

Number 69: North Capitol Hill

Offense Count: 66

Crime Density: 186.97 per square mile

Number 70: Westwood

Offense Count: 77

Crime Density: 51.44 per square mile

Number 71: West Colfax

Offense Count: 77

Crime Density: 76.69 per square mile

Number 72: Lincoln Park

Offense Count: 81

Crime Density: 63.48 per square mile

Number 73: Central Business District

Offense Count: 89

Crime Density: 206.50 per square mile

Number 74: Capitol Hill

Offense Count: 112

Crime Density: 165.68 per square mile

Number 75: Union Station

Offense Count: 115

Crime Density: 261.96 per square mile

Number 76: East Colfax

Offense Count: 118

Crime Density: 110.38 per square mile

Number 77: Montbello

Offense Count: 121

Crime Density: 23.90 per square mile

Number 78: Five Points

Offense Count: 235

Crime Density: 133.68 per square mile