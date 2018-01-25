Ten Denver Neighborhoods Where Rent Is Rising the Fastest

Rent prices have been moderating in Denver during recent months, following a long period in which rental costs continued to go up and up and up in the Mile High City's red-hot housing market. But as we noted in a recent post revealing that median rent in Denver proper is currently lower than in eleven other metro communities, costs differ widely from place to place within the city. And new statistics about the Denver neighborhoods with the most rapid rent growth bear that out.
The figures come from Zumper, whose latest report identifies Denver as the nation's 18th most expensive rental market. As of December, one-bedrooms in the city as a whole went for an average of $1,370, down 2.8 percent from the previous month, while two-bedroom costs were fairly static, averaging out at $1,810. But on a year-to-year basis, prices for units of both sizes went up more than 15 percent.
In some spots, the increase was even higher. The ten neighborhoods with the fastest growing rent for a one-bedroom range from a bump of just over 9 percent to nearly 20 percent.
There are definitely some surprises in the top ten, which includes trendy enclaves, up-and-coming locations and some areas that are well off the beaten path, as well as a wide range of prices. Count them down below.
Number 10: City Park
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,475
Year-to-year percentage increase: 9.26 percent
Number 9: Harvey Park
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $875
Year-to-year percentage increase: 9.51 percent
Number 8: Country Club
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,650
Year-to-year percentage increase: 9.26 percent
Number 7: Skyland
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,100
Year-to-year percentage increase: 10.55 percent
Number 6: Lowry Field
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,440
Year-to-year percentage increase: 10.77 percent
Number 5: Washington Virginia Vale
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,025
Year-to-year percentage increase: 10.81 percent
Number 4: West Colfax
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,095
Year-to-year percentage increase: 12.31 percent
Number 3: Barnum West
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,150
Year-to-year percentage increase: 15.00 percent
Number 2: Cole
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,300
Year-to-year percentage increase: 18.72 percent
Number 1: West Highland
December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,550
Year-to-year percentage increase: 19.23 percent
