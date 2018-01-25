 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Additional photos below.
Additional photos below.
YouTube file photo

Ten Denver Neighborhoods Where Rent Is Rising the Fastest

Michael Roberts | January 25, 2018 | 6:14am
AA

Rent prices have been moderating in Denver during recent months, following a long period in which rental costs continued to go up and up and up in the Mile High City's red-hot housing market. But as we noted in a recent post revealing that median rent in Denver proper is currently lower than in eleven other metro communities, costs differ widely from place to place within the city. And new statistics about the Denver neighborhoods with the most rapid rent growth bear that out.

The figures come from Zumper, whose latest report identifies Denver as the nation's 18th most expensive rental market. As of December, one-bedrooms in the city as a whole went for an average of $1,370, down 2.8 percent from the previous month, while two-bedroom costs were fairly static, averaging out at $1,810. But on a year-to-year basis, prices for units of both sizes went up more than 15 percent.

Related Stories

In some spots, the increase was even higher. The ten neighborhoods with the fastest growing rent for a one-bedroom range from a bump of just over 9 percent to nearly 20 percent.

There are definitely some surprises in the top ten, which includes trendy enclaves, up-and-coming locations and some areas that are well off the beaten path, as well as a wide range of prices. Count them down below.

City Park neighborhood.
City Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 10: City Park

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,475
Year-to-year percentage increase: 9.26 percent

Harvey Park neighborhood.
Harvey Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 9: Harvey Park

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $875
Year-to-year percentage increase: 9.51 percent

Country Club neighborhood.
Country Club neighborhood.
Google Maps

Number 8: Country Club

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,650
Year-to-year percentage increase: 9.26 percent

Skyland neighborhood.
Skyland neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 7: Skyland

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,100
Year-to-year percentage increase: 10.55 percent

Lowry Field neighborhood.
Lowry Field neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 6: Lowry Field

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,440
Year-to-year percentage increase: 10.77 percent

Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood.
Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 5: Washington Virginia Vale

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,025
Year-to-year percentage increase: 10.81 percent

West Colfax neighborhood.
West Colfax neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 4: West Colfax

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,095
Year-to-year percentage increase: 12.31 percent

Barnum West neighborhood.
Barnum West neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 3: Barnum West

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,150
Year-to-year percentage increase: 15.00 percent

Cole neighborhood.
Cole neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 2: Cole

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,300
Year-to-year percentage increase: 18.72 percent

West Highland neighborhood.
West Highland neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 1: West Highland

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,550
Year-to-year percentage increase: 19.23 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >