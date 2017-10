Ten Most Expensive Neighborhoods for Rent in Denver This Fall

Once again, there's good news and bad news in Zumper's latest report about rent prices in Denver, this one focusing on the fall of 2017. The good news is that the average cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the ten most expensive Denver neighborhoods right now is typically down from the levels we documented in our spring and summer roundups. The bad news is that median rent for a one-bedroom in the most sought-after location is up by more than $100, bringing the cost to a jaw-slackening $2,000 per month.

The rental market in the Mile High City is clearly volatile at present. Note that by Zumper's calculations, the average price for a one-bedroom in Athmar Park ($1,100) and Capitol Hill ($1,275) are both up around 12 percent.

In contrast, median one-bedroom rent has dipped more than 10 percent in Berkeley ($1,200) and Sunnyside ($1,175). And one-bedrooms in four of the ten most expensive neighborhoods has tumbled by more than a Franklin in the last three months.