Denver Neighborhoods With Priciest Two-Bedroom Rent: One Is Almost $3,000
|
Photo by Lindsey Bartlett
While rents in six metro-area suburbs are rising faster than in Denver proper at present, prices are still going up in most city neighborhoods, and costs remain on the high side. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Denver's tenth-most-expensive neighborhood exceeds $1,600, and that's just over half the nearly $3,000 tag in the part of the city at the top of the scale.
As these numbers suggest, the latest report from RentJungle.com shows a wide range of prices from place to place within Denver's limits.
Last month, the average two-bedroom rent within the city was $1,801. Moreover, that price represented a 2.9 percent increase over the prior six months. The result was a cost increase that averaged out to $50 per month across all of Denver's neighborhoods.
Here are the latest median rents for a two-bedroom apartment in the ten most expensive Denver neighborhoods, ranked in descending order.
|
City Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 10: City Park
Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,633
|
Jefferson Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 9: Jefferson Park
Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,739
|
Washington Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 8: Washington Park
Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,774
|
Baker neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 7: Baker
Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,879
|
Five Points neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsMon., Sep. 4, 1:10pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsFri., Sep. 15, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 6:40pm
Number 6: Five Points
Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,902
Continue to see the five Denver neighborhoods with the most expensive rent for a two-bedroom apartment right now.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., Aug. 14, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 6:40pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers
TicketsMon., Aug. 28, 6:40pm
-
Rocky Mountain Showdown - CU v CSU Football vs. University of Colorado Buffaloes
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 6:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!