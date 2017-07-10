Denver Neighborhoods With Priciest Two-Bedroom Rent: One Is Almost $3,000

Photo by Lindsey Bartlett

While rents in six metro-area suburbs are rising faster than in Denver proper at present, prices are still going up in most city neighborhoods, and costs remain on the high side. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Denver's tenth-most-expensive neighborhood exceeds $1,600, and that's just over half the nearly $3,000 tag in the part of the city at the top of the scale.

As these numbers suggest, the latest report from RentJungle.com shows a wide range of prices from place to place within Denver's limits.

Last month, the average two-bedroom rent within the city was $1,801. Moreover, that price represented a 2.9 percent increase over the prior six months. The result was a cost increase that averaged out to $50 per month across all of Denver's neighborhoods.

Here are the latest median rents for a two-bedroom apartment in the ten most expensive Denver neighborhoods, ranked in descending order.

City Park neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Number 10: City Park

Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,633

Jefferson Park neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Number 9: Jefferson Park

Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,739

Washington Park neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Number 8: Washington Park

Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,774

Baker neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Number 7: Baker

Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,879

Five Points neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Number 6: Five Points

Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,902

Continue to see the five Denver neighborhoods with the most expensive rent for a two-bedroom apartment right now.