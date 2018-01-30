 


Additional photos below.
Ten Denver Neighborhoods With the Fastest Falling Rent

Michael Roberts | January 30, 2018 | 6:11am
We recently shared information with you about the ten Denver neighborhoods where rent prices rose the fastest in 2017. Now, we offer the other side of the coin: the ten neighborhoods in Denver proper where rent fell by the largest percentage.

The figures come from Zumper, whose latest report identifies Denver as the nation's 18th most expensive rental market. As of December, one-bedrooms in the city as a whole went for an average of $1,370, down 2.8 percent from the previous month, while two-bedroom costs were fairly static, averaging out at $1,810. But on a year-to-year basis, prices for units of both sizes went up more than 15 percent.

In some spots, however, the costs went down, often by substantial amounts. The ten neighborhoods with the fastest decreasing rent for a one-bedroom during 2017 move from a dip of more than 5 percent to a very impressive 20 percent tumble.

As with the roster of rising-rent neighborhoods, the ones with the biggest declines aren't all cut from the same cloth. In fact, several of them are hipster havens that once were among the costliest places in the metro area. According to Zumper, prices there have not only plateaued, but they're heading in the other direction. Count down the top ten below.

Westwood neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 10: Westwood

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $900
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -5.26 percent

LoDo neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 9: LoDo

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,730
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -7.49 percent

Hampden South neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 8 (tie): Hampden South

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,100
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -7.56 percent

Sunnyside neighborhood.
YouTube

Number 8 (tie): Sunnyside

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,100
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -7.56 percent

Sloan's Lake neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 8 (tie): Sloan's Lake

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,100
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -7.56 percent

Central Business District.
YouTube file photo

Number 5: Central Business District

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,780
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -8.72 percent

Elyria Swansea neighborhood.
Google Maps

Number 4: Elyria Swansea

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,000
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -9.09 percent

Dayton Triangle neighborhood.
Google Maps

Number 3: Dayton Triangle (Aurora)

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,050
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -12.50 percent

Whittier neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Number 2: Whittier

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,100
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -16.03 percent

Berkeley neighborhood.
YouTube

Number 1: Berkeley

December 2017 One-Bedroom Rent: $1,200
Year-to-year percentage decrease: -20.00 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

