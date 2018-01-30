Ten Denver Neighborhoods With the Fastest Falling Rent

We recently shared information with you about the ten Denver neighborhoods where rent prices rose the fastest in 2017. Now, we offer the other side of the coin: the ten neighborhoods in Denver proper where rent fell by the largest percentage.

The figures come from Zumper, whose latest report identifies Denver as the nation's 18th most expensive rental market. As of December, one-bedrooms in the city as a whole went for an average of $1,370, down 2.8 percent from the previous month, while two-bedroom costs were fairly static, averaging out at $1,810. But on a year-to-year basis, prices for units of both sizes went up more than 15 percent.

In some spots, however, the costs went down, often by substantial amounts. The ten neighborhoods with the fastest decreasing rent for a one-bedroom during 2017 move from a dip of more than 5 percent to a very impressive 20 percent tumble.