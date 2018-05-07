 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Denver Neighborhoods With the Fewest Car-Versus-Bicycles Accidents
File image by Jeff Morris

Denver Neighborhoods With the Fewest Car-Versus-Bicycles Accidents

Michael Roberts | May 7, 2018 | 5:45am
AA

With cycling season in full swing, we recently dug into City of Denver traffic data to learn which neighborhoods have been the setting for the most car-versus-bicycle accidents, and the numbers for the top ten were disturbing. But ten other Denver neighborhoods have a far better record, registering fewer than ten incidents of this type over the past six years.

Denver has a reputation as a great biking city, but in recent years, cycling advocates such as Denver Cruisers founder Brad Evans have acknowledged that it can be scary to ride bikes in the Mile High City given factors such as explosive growth, increasing traffic congestion and incidents of bike rage.

Related Stories

Information about traffic accidents of all types can be found in Denver's open data catalogue, a free online resource. The data goes back to 2012, and stats for more recent incidents are accessible within a week or two of their occurrence.

As part of our analysis, we discovered that there were 2,054 reports of accidents involving cars striking bicycles (or vice versa) from the start of the database to April 19 of this year. Over that period, the most crashes of this type by far tended to take place in central Denver neighborhoods: Capitol Hill, North Capitol Hill, Union Station, Civic Center. Yet only a handful of such incidents have happened in the areas below, some of them years ago. And the number-one place — and yes, it's technically a neighborhood — has only experienced a single car-versus-bike crash during the six-year span.

Count down the top ten below, supplemented by details about the first listed crash in each area and the most recent one (with the exception of the neighborhood in the top slot). We've also added notes about incidents that involved special circumstances, such as serious bodily injuries or hit-and-runs.

The intersection of East 36th Avenue and North High Street.
The intersection of East 36th Avenue and North High Street.
Google Maps

Number 10: Cole

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 9

First listed incident:

01/05/12
E 36TH AVE/N HIGH ST
Note: Hit-and-run

Most recent incident:

06/15/16
LAWRENCE ST/E 36TH AVE
Note: Serious bodily injury

Number 9: Valverde

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 8

First listed incident:

07/04/12
W ALAMEDA AVE/S CANOSA CT
Note: Hit-and-run

Most recent incident:

04/14/15
1441 W BAYAUD AVE

Number 8 (tie): Southmoor Park

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 7

First listed incident:

10/11/12
3500 BLOCK S HOLLY ST

Most recent incident:

05/25/17
E HAMPDEN AVE / S HOLLY ST

The 4100 block of East Alameda Avenue.
The 4100 block of East Alameda Avenue.
Google Maps

Number 8 (tie): Hilltop

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 7

First listed incident:

07/07/13
4120 E ALAMEDA AVE

Most recent incident:

10/03/17
E 3RD AVE/N ALBION ST

Number 6: Kennedy

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 6

First listed incident:

03/27/12
10700 E DARTMOUTH AVE

Most recent incident:

10/26/17
3500 BLOCK S DAYTON ST

The intersection of South Downing Street and East Yale Avenue.
The intersection of South Downing Street and East Yale Avenue.
Google Maps

Number 5: Rosedale

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 5

First listed incident:

08/15/13
S DOWNING ST/E YALE AVE

Most recent incident:

11/07/16
S DOWNING ST/E YALE AVE

Number 4: Wellshire

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 4

First listed incident:

03/19/13
S COLORADO BLVD/E DARTMOUTH AVE
Note: Serious bodily injury

Most recent incident:

02/23/17
E BATES AVE/S FILLMORE ST
Note: Hit-and-run

Wadsworth at Crestline.
Wadsworth at Crestline.
Google Maps

Number 3: Marston

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 3

First listed incident:

07/02/13
S WADSWORTH BLVD/W CRESTLINE AVE

Most recent incident:

08/15/17
S WADSWORTH BLVD/W CROSS DR
Note: Hit-and-run

Number 2: Fort Logan

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 2

First listed incident:

07/23/14
W UNION AVE / S LOWELL BLVD

Most recent incident:

05/23/15
W QUINCY AVE/S NEWTON ST
Note: Hit-and-run

Number 1: DIA

Number of car-bicycle accidents from 2012 to April 19, 2018: 1

Only listed incident:

02/20/18
24500 BLOCK E 78TH AVE

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >