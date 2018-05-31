Denver Neighborhoods With the Fewest Pedestrians Hit by Cars

A photo from a July 2014 accident involving an SUV that crashed into a building. One woman died in the incident.

From 2012 through last month, more than 3,000 pedestrians were hit by cars in Denver, and several neighborhoods in the city have suffered accidents of this type numbering in the hundreds over that span. In contrast, the ten parts of the Mile High spotlighted below experienced the fewest pedestrian-car crashes. But that hardly means they got off scot-free.

A case in point: The safest Denver neighborhood by this measure has been the setting for just two of these incidents during the past six years-plus, but both of them were fatal, including the July 2014 crash whose aftermath was captured in the photo at the top of this post. In that incident, four pedestrians were involved and one died.

The pedestrian-car crash facts and figures analyzed by Westword can be found in the Denver open data catalog, a free online resource that we also utilized in our recent posts about the neighborhoods with the most and fewest accidents involving cyclists struck by cars. Visitors to the website will find traffic information dating back to 2012 — and stats for more recent incidents are accessible within a week or two of their occurrence.