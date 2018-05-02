Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Car-Bicycle Accidents

A ghost bike monument, left at a Denver-area location near where a cyclist died.

With the weather improving, more and more cyclists will be hitting the streets. Unfortunately, in some instances, cars will also be hitting them. But which neighborhoods have been the setting for the most car-versus-bicycle accidents? Westword's analysis of City of Denver traffic data provides the answers.



Denver has a national reputation as a great biking city, but in recent years, cycling advocates such as Denver Cruisers founder Brad Evans have acknowledged that it can be scary to ride bikes in the Mile High City given factors such as explosive growth, increasing traffic congestion and incidents of bike rage.

To find out the areas of greatest risk for cyclists, we dug into the facts and figures collected in Denver's open data catalogue, a free online resource. There, visitors will find traffic information dating back to 2012 — and stats for more recent incidents are accessible within a week or two of their occurrence.

We discovered that there were 2,054 reports of accidents involving cars striking bicycles (or vice versa) from the start of the database to April 19 of this year. Over that period, the most crashes of this type by far tended to take place in central Denver neighborhoods, including Capitol Hill, North Capitol Hill, Union Station and Civic Center. But another neighborhood that's easy pedaling distance to downtown topped these areas by a substantial margin.