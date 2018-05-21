Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Pedestrians Hit by Cars

Pedestrian deaths in Colorado hit an all-time high last year, with 93 casualties in 2017. This problem may be most acute in Denver, where, from 2012 through last month, more than 3,000 pedestrians were hit by cars. And while none of the city's 78 neighborhoods was spared from such incidents, the problem is considerably worse in some areas, many of them in heavily traveled sections of downtown. One community has suffered more than 200 accidents of this type in recent years.

The pedestrian-car crash facts and figures analyzed by Westword can be found in the Denver open-data catalog, a free online resource that we also utilized in our recent posts about the neighborhoods with the most and fewest accidents involving cyclists struck by cars. Visitors to the website will find traffic information dating back to 2012 — and stats for more recent incidents are accessible within a week or two of their occurrence.

We discovered that there were 3,332 reports of accidents involving cars striking pedestrians from the start of the database to April 19 of this year in Denver. Around a third of that total took place in the following ten neighborhoods. And while various parts of the city are represented, the lion's share of them are located in the busiest sections of central Denver, where everyone seems to be in a rush whether they're on foot or behind the wheel.