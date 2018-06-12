Hirshorn Park, Closed for Excessive Dog Poop, Reopens After Seven Years

On a recent sunny Sunday, Hirshorn Park in Highland was alive with action. A few guys played basketball, kids clambered about the small playground. The baseball field hosted a game of wiffle ball.

Seven years ago, the baseball-field portion of Hirshorn Park — a small, much-needed slice of green in the Highland neighborhood — was shuttered. The cause: excessive dog poop.

For over thirty years, the ballfield was used as just that. But that changed as people began using it as a dog park, taking advantage of the field’s fence. The dogs, as they do, pooped all over the place. The owners, for the most part, just let it lie.