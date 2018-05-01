 


  MVN

Near the intersection of East 20th Avenue and North Clarkson Street in Five Points.
Google Maps

Denver Places With the Highest Concentration of Crime Right Now

Michael Roberts | May 1, 2018 | 5:58am
AA

According to Denver Police Department data, crime in the Mile High City as a whole is up during the first part of 2018 compared to the same period last year. But the problem is more acute in certain areas than others, as is demonstrated by the following list, which spotlights the specific areas with the most crime reports during the initial three weeks-plus of this month.

Our source is the indispensable Denver Crime Map, which allows users to find out about offenses on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis. We drilled down even further to look at the map points that registered the most crimes of all sorts. These areas are generally no more than a few blocks in size.

The following roster lists thirteen different places in Denver, representing the ten with the highest number of crimes from April 1-22. Most of the offenses are relatively minor — public disorder, drug and alcohol transgressions, theft from motor vehicles. However, aggravated assaults and robberies are also represented.

The total crimes in the areas range from nineteen to more than seventy over the 22 days represented, with five locations in Five Points among those scoring the worst.

For each spot, which are ranked in descending order, we've listed two sample addresses to better help you pinpoint them. We've also listed each crime committed during our period of inquiry by category. Get the details below.

The 1500 block of North Wolff Street in the West Colfax neighborhood.
Google Maps

Number 10 (tie): West Colfax
1500 block of North Wolff Street to West Colfax Avenue/North Winona Court

Public Disorder: 16
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 2
All Other Crimes: 1

Total: 19

Number 10 (tie): East Colfax
8600 East Colfax Avenue to North Willow Street/East Colfax Avenue

Drugs & Alcohol: 9
All Other Crimes: 6
Public Disorder: 3
Robbery: 1

Total: 19

Number 10 (tie): Baker
303 South Broadway Street to 407 South Broadway Street

Larceny: 7
All Other Crimes: 4
Public Disorder: 2
Robbery: 2
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 2
Auto Theft: 1
Burglary: 1

Total: 19

The 2800 block of Walnut Street in Five Points.
Google Maps

Number 10 (tie): Five Points
26th Street/Larimer Street to 2801 Walnut Street

Drugs & Alcohol: 2
All Other Crimes: 5
Other Crimes Against Persons: 1
Public Disorder: 2
Larceny: 1
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 4
White Collar Crime: 1
Aggravated Assault: 2
Auto Theft: 1

Total: 19

The 500 block of 16th Street in the Central Business District (CBD).
Google Maps

Number 7 (tie): Central Business District (CBD)
500 16th Street to 610 16th Street

Larceny: 10
All Other Crimes: 3
Public Disorder: 3
Drugs & Alcohol: 2
Burglary: 1
Other Crimes Against Persons: 1

Total: 20

Number 7 (tie): Five Points
2001 Blake Street to 22nd Street/Blake Street

All Other Crimes: 10
Other Crimes Against Persons: 2
Public Disorder: 3
Larceny: 2
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 1
Burglary: 2

Total: 20
Number 7 (tie): Five Points
Park Avenue West/Tremont Place to 22nd Street/Glenarm Place

Drugs & Alcohol: 3
All Other Crimes: 7
Other Crimes Against Persons: 1
Public Disorder: 4
Robbery: 1
Arson: 1
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 1
Auto Theft: 2

Total: 20

Near North Peoria Street and East 45th Avenue in Montbello.
Google Maps

Number 6: Montbello
4411 North Peoria Street to North Peoria Street/East 45th Avenue

All Other Crimes: 15
Public Disorder: 4
Auto Theft: 1
Drugs & Alcohol: 1

Total: 21

Number 5: East Colfax
8300 Block of East Colfax Avenue to 1500 block of North Valentia Street

All Other Crimes: 8
Drugs & Alcohol: 5
Public Disorder: 4
Auto Theft: 2
Larceny: 1
Other Crimes Against Persons: 1
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 1

Total: 22

Number 4: Washington Virginia Vale
7150 Leetsdale Drive to 836 South Oneida Street

All Other Crimes: 5
Burglary: 4
Other Crimes Against Persons: 3
Public Disorder: 3
Auto Theft: 2
Drugs & Alcohol: 2
Robbery: 2
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 2
Larceny: 1

Total: 24

The 700 block of East 20th Avenue in Five Points.
Google Maps

Number 3: Five Points
East 20th Avenue/North Clarkson Street to 757 East 20th Avenue

Drugs & Alcohol: 17
All Other Crimes: 4
Other Crimes Against Persons: 1
Public Disorder: 1
Larceny: 4
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 2
Aggravated Assault: 1
Auto Theft: 1

Total: 31

Number 2: Civic Center
144 West Colfax Avenue to 1499 North Broadway Street

All Other Crimes: 29
Drugs & Alcohol: 12
Larceny: 3
Public Disorder: 3
Aggravated Assault: 1

Total: 48

Number 1: Five Points
1021 21st Street to 2052 Stout Street

Drugs & Alcohol: 24
All Other Crimes: 18
Other Crimes Against Persons: 9
Public Disorder: 8
Larceny: 5
Theft From Motor Vehicle: 5
Aggravated Assault: 4
Auto Theft: 1

Total: 74

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC.

