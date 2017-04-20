menu

Denver Police 4/20 GIF: Consume Reponsibly or "We'll Bust U Guys"

The Mystery of 1,600 People (or More) Who've Gone Missing on Public Land


Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11:15 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Gettin' down, DPD-4/20 style.
Denver Police Twitter
A A

To mark 4/20, the Denver Police Department has tweeted a GIF featuring happily grooving cops and the slogan "Have a safe and happy 4/20, Denver!" But the message that accompanies the images makes it clear that if people don't consume responsibly, "we'll bust u guys."

The entire message, written in questionable quasi-ebonics, reads: "We spy w/our lil [eyes], people celebratin 420 in da Mile Hi. Das ok, we dont really mind. Jus#ConsumeResponsibly or we'll bust u guys. #420Songs"

The DPD has a (recent) history of using social media on or around 4/20 to pass along supposedly hip messages themed to the date.

Here are two examples from 2015, also sent via Twitter:

Denver Police Twitter

At the same time, however, the DPD definitely hasn't sworn off arresting people who light up in public at the Denver 4/20 Rally at Civic Center Park or other cannabis-friendly gatherings.

Despite the jovial tone of the above tweets, Denver cops issued 160 citations at 4/20 events in 2015.

The number of citations could be lower this year, since the rally is taking place on a Thursday rather than a weekend. But Denver Police spokesman Sonny Jackson has been making the rounds on local media making it clear that officers will be out in force on 4/20 and will be enforcing public-pot-smoking rules.

By the way, the GIF is plucked from a July 2016 DPD video called "Ain't Too Cool" that is weird AF. See it following the latest tweet.

Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

