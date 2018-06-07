List of Denver Police Chief Candidates Narrowed to Fourteen, All From Within the Department

Today, June 7, Denver Department of Safety Executive Director Troy Riggs announced that a finalist list of candidates to be the next chief of police is expected to reach Mayor Michael Hancock's desk no later than early July.

Denver Police Chief Robert White announced his retirement on April 24 after two contentious internal-affairs complaints, although Hancock declined to discipline him. Twenty-two people have applied for the job, Riggs said at a press conference today, but only fourteen have made it through the first level of review by the Department of Safety's Internal Review Committee. Those fourteen applicants are going through an independent review by the Police Executive Research Forum, a police research and policy organization based in Washington, D.C.

A committee made up of community members, with Riggs as ex-officio chair, will convene on June 13 to go over PERF-approved candidates; interviewees will be announced to the public once they've been selected. The Department of Safety declined to release names at this early stage.