Jeanna Leslie was murdered on Valentine's Day, allegedly by Terry Dunford, a homeless man she tried to help.
Denver Police Haven't Made an Arrest in Thirteen 2018 Homicides

Michael Roberts | June 20, 2018 | 5:45am
AA

A recent analysis showed that 168 of 312 homicides in Denver between January 1, 2010, and the end of February 2017, or more than 53 percent, didn't result in an arrest. The record is better than that during the first part of 2018. However, no one has been arrested in more than 40 percent of the 32 Denver homicides from January 1 to June 1, including seven of nine in January alone.

This information was provided by the Denver Police Department, whose data is on view below. The numbers show the homicides that took place within the Mile High City's limits during the first five months or so of 2018 have established a disquieting pace. Note that 56 homicides happened in Denver circa all of 2017 — a total tied for the most for any year since 2010.

Of those 32 homicides, nineteen have resulted in arrests at this writing, while thirteen have not.

The DPD stats don't include a racial breakdown of victims, who were predominantly black and Hispanic, according to details about Denver homicides obtained by the Washington Post for the first six-plus years of this decade. However, gender info is included, and it shows that 28 of the 32 victims have been male. Also noted are addresses and neighborhoods where the crimes were committed.

Five Points was the setting for the most homicides during the first five months of 2018, with four, followed by three in the Central Business District. Additionally, this year has seen four double homicides thus far. Arrests have been made in two of them.

Continue to see information about the 32 Denver homicides and which have ended with an arrest.

The 000 block of South Hazel Court.
January 4, 2018

Joshua Jost
Male, 44
Incident location: 000 block of South Hazel Court
Neighborhood: Barnum
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: No

January 5, 2018

Guillermo Orenlas
Male, 43
Incident location: 3700 block of Chestnut Place
Neighborhood: Five Points
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

Jose Rufugio Herrera-Cabral
Male, 35
Incident location: 3700 block of Chestnut Place
Neighborhood: Five Points
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

January 14, 2018

Jeramy Montano
Male, 29
Incident location: 800 block of South Federal Boulevard
Neighborhood: Westwood
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

January 21, 2018

Clarissa Wilkens
Female, 30
Incident location: 1500 block of South Albion Street
Neighborhood: Virginia Village
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

January 26, 2018

Santiago Lee
Male, 31
Incident location: 300 block of South Federal Boulevard
Neighborhood: Athmar Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

The 6600 block of Leetsdale Drive.
January 28, 2018

Urocca Guyton
Male, 31
Incident location: 6600 block of Leetsdale Drive
Neighborhood: Washington-Virginia Vale
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

Kendrick Shaw
Male, 26
Incident location: 6600 block of Leetsdale Drive
Neighborhood: Washington-Virginia Vale
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

January 30, 2018

Donnie Howard
Male, 53
Incident location: 2100 block of Arapahoe Street
Neighborhood: Five Points
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

February 3, 2018

Abisai Ponce Gutierrez
Male, 18
Incident location: 13100 block of East Elgin Place
Neighborhood: Montbello
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

Byron Ware
Male, 17
Incident location: 13100 block of East Elgin Place
Neighborhood: Montbello
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

The 8200 block of East Colfax.
February 6, 2018

Richard Young
Male, 50
Incident location: 8200 block of East Colfax Avenue
Neighborhood: East Colfax
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

February 10, 2018

Willie Caldwell
Male, unknown
Incident location: 1400 block of North Zenobia Street
Neighborhood: West Colfax
Cause of death: Assault
Arrest: Yes

February 14, 2018

Jeanna Leslie
Female, 49
Incident location: 1500 block of Stout Street
Neighborhood: Central Business District
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: Yes

February 14, 2018

Quyen Le
Male, 86
Incident location: 2200 block of South Clermont Street
Neighborhood: University Hills
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

February 17, 2018

Lillie Griffin
Female, 82
Incident location: N/A
Neighborhood: N/A
Cause of death: Neglect
Arrest: No

February 27, 2018

Tania Arbaiza
Female, 37
Incident location: 1000 block of South Grove Street
Neighborhood: Westwood
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

The 2600 block of South Grove Street.
March 12, 2018

Mark Garcia
Male, 49
Incident location: 2600 block of South Grove Street
Neighborhood: Harvey Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

March 16, 2018

Derek Sorenson
Male, 29
Incident location: 600 block of 17th Street
Neighborhood: Central Business District
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: Yes

March 17, 2018

Ty Martinez
Male, 17
Incident location: 1500 block of North Lowell Boulevard
Neighborhood: West Colfax
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

March 18, 2018

Christopher Gonzales
Male, 22
Incident location: 1800 block of West Mosier Place
Neighborhood: Ruby Hill
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

March 19, 2018

Bradley Kottke
Male, 48
Incident location: 2500 block of North Grove Street
Neighborhood: Sloan Lake
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

The 600 block of North Lipan Street.
March 21, 2018

Kevin Garcia
Male, 40
Incident location: 600 block of North Lipan Street
Neighborhood: Lincoln Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

April 5, 2018

Anthony Miles-Hollis
Male, 28
Incident location: 5000 block of North Beeler Street
Neighborhood: Stapleton
Cause of death: Stabbing
Arrest: Yes

April 19, 2018

Elijah Toledo
Male, 22
Incident location: 3700 block of North Elizabeth Street
Neighborhood: Clayton
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

April 30, 2018

Not released
Male, unknown
Incident location: 2000 block of Clarkson Street
Neighborhood: Five Points
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

Justin McKinney
Male, 22
Incident location: 5800 block of Tower Road
Neighborhood: DIA
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No

May 25, 2018

Scott Tice
Male, 39
Incident location: 1000 block of 14th Street
Neighborhood: Central Business District
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: Yes

May 26, 2018

Julian Sanchez
Male, 77
Incident location: 5300 block of North Washington Street
Neighborhood: Globeville
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: Yes

May 30, 2018

Raymond Flores
Male, 25
Incident location: 600 block of North Federal Boulevard
Neighborhood: Villa Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

Rosendo Martinez
Male, 16
Incident location: 600 block of North Federal Boulevard
Neighborhood: Villa Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

June 1, 2018

Hyun Kim
Male, 45
Incident location: I-25 highway southbound/South University Boulevard
Neighborhood: University Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

