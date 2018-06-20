Denver Police Haven't Made an Arrest in Thirteen 2018 Homicides

A recent analysis showed that 168 of 312 homicides in Denver between January 1, 2010, and the end of February 2017, or more than 53 percent, didn't result in an arrest. The record is better than that during the first part of 2018. However, no one has been arrested in more than 40 percent of the 32 Denver homicides from January 1 to June 1, including seven of nine in January alone.

This information was provided by the Denver Police Department, whose data is on view below. The numbers show the homicides that took place within the Mile High City's limits during the first five months or so of 2018 have established a disquieting pace. Note that 56 homicides happened in Denver circa all of 2017 — a total tied for the most for any year since 2010.