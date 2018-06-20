Denver Police Haven't Made an Arrest in Thirteen 2018 Homicides

A recent analysis showed that 168 of 312 homicides in Denver between January 1, 2010, and the end of February 2017, or more than 53 percent, didn't result in an arrest. The record is better than that during the first part of 2018. However, no one has been arrested in more than 40 percent of the 32 Denver homicides from January 1 to June 1, including seven of nine in January alone.
This information was provided by the Denver Police Department, whose data is on view below. The numbers show the homicides that took place within the Mile High City's limits during the first five months or so of 2018 have established a disquieting pace. Note that 56 homicides happened in Denver circa all of 2017 — a total tied for the most for any year since 2010.
Of those 32 homicides, nineteen have resulted in arrests at this writing, while thirteen have not.
The DPD stats don't include a racial breakdown of victims, who were predominantly black and Hispanic, according to details about Denver homicides obtained by the Washington Post for the first six-plus years of this decade. However, gender info is included, and it shows that 28 of the 32 victims have been male. Also noted are addresses and neighborhoods where the crimes were committed.
Five Points was the setting for the most homicides during the first five months of 2018, with four, followed by three in the Central Business District. Additionally, this year has seen four double homicides thus far. Arrests have been made in two of them.
January 4, 2018
Joshua Jost
Male, 44
Incident location: 000 block of South Hazel Court
Neighborhood: Barnum
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: No
January 5, 2018
Guillermo Orenlas
Male, 43
Incident location: 3700 block of Chestnut Place
Neighborhood: Five Points
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
Jose Rufugio Herrera-Cabral
Male, 35
Incident location: 3700 block of Chestnut Place
Neighborhood: Five Points
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
January 14, 2018
Jeramy Montano
Male, 29
Incident location: 800 block of South Federal Boulevard
Neighborhood: Westwood
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
January 21, 2018
Clarissa Wilkens
Female, 30
Incident location: 1500 block of South Albion Street
Neighborhood: Virginia Village
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
January 26, 2018
Santiago Lee
Male, 31
Incident location: 300 block of South Federal Boulevard
Neighborhood: Athmar Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
January 28, 2018
Urocca Guyton
Male, 31
Incident location: 6600 block of Leetsdale Drive
Neighborhood: Washington-Virginia Vale
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
Kendrick Shaw
Male, 26
Incident location: 6600 block of Leetsdale Drive
Neighborhood: Washington-Virginia Vale
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
January 30, 2018
Donnie Howard
Male, 53
Incident location: 2100 block of Arapahoe Street
Neighborhood: Five Points
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
February 3, 2018
Abisai Ponce Gutierrez
Male, 18
Incident location: 13100 block of East Elgin Place
Neighborhood: Montbello
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
Byron Ware
Male, 17
Incident location: 13100 block of East Elgin Place
Neighborhood: Montbello
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
February 6, 2018
Richard Young
Male, 50
Incident location: 8200 block of East Colfax Avenue
Neighborhood: East Colfax
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
February 10, 2018
Willie Caldwell
Male, unknown
Incident location: 1400 block of North Zenobia Street
Neighborhood: West Colfax
Cause of death: Assault
Arrest: Yes
February 14, 2018
Jeanna Leslie
Female, 49
Incident location: 1500 block of Stout Street
Neighborhood: Central Business District
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: Yes
February 14, 2018
Quyen Le
Male, 86
Incident location: 2200 block of South Clermont Street
Neighborhood: University Hills
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
February 17, 2018
Lillie Griffin
Female, 82
Incident location: N/A
Neighborhood: N/A
Cause of death: Neglect
Arrest: No
February 27, 2018
Tania Arbaiza
Female, 37
Incident location: 1000 block of South Grove Street
Neighborhood: Westwood
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
March 12, 2018
Mark Garcia
Male, 49
Incident location: 2600 block of South Grove Street
Neighborhood: Harvey Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
March 16, 2018
Derek Sorenson
Male, 29
Incident location: 600 block of 17th Street
Neighborhood: Central Business District
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: Yes
March 17, 2018
Ty Martinez
Male, 17
Incident location: 1500 block of North Lowell Boulevard
Neighborhood: West Colfax
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
March 18, 2018
Christopher Gonzales
Male, 22
Incident location: 1800 block of West Mosier Place
Neighborhood: Ruby Hill
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
March 19, 2018
Bradley Kottke
Male, 48
Incident location: 2500 block of North Grove Street
Neighborhood: Sloan Lake
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
March 21, 2018
Kevin Garcia
Male, 40
Incident location: 600 block of North Lipan Street
Neighborhood: Lincoln Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
April 5, 2018
Anthony Miles-Hollis
Male, 28
Incident location: 5000 block of North Beeler Street
Neighborhood: Stapleton
Cause of death: Stabbing
Arrest: Yes
April 19, 2018
Elijah Toledo
Male, 22
Incident location: 3700 block of North Elizabeth Street
Neighborhood: Clayton
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
April 30, 2018
Not released
Male, unknown
Incident location: 2000 block of Clarkson Street
Neighborhood: Five Points
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
Justin McKinney
Male, 22
Incident location: 5800 block of Tower Road
Neighborhood: DIA
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: No
May 25, 2018
Scott Tice
Male, 39
Incident location: 1000 block of 14th Street
Neighborhood: Central Business District
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: Yes
May 26, 2018
Julian Sanchez
Male, 77
Incident location: 5300 block of North Washington Street
Neighborhood: Globeville
Cause of death: Sharp force injury
Arrest: Yes
May 30, 2018
Raymond Flores
Male, 25
Incident location: 600 block of North Federal Boulevard
Neighborhood: Villa Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
Rosendo Martinez
Male, 16
Incident location: 600 block of North Federal Boulevard
Neighborhood: Villa Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
June 1, 2018
Hyun Kim
Male, 45
Incident location: I-25 highway southbound/South University Boulevard
Neighborhood: University Park
Cause of death: Gunshot
Arrest: Yes
