Denver Post Hedge Fund Owner Cutting Jobs to Keep 20 Percent Profit Margin?

Yesterday, following a layoff announcement affecting thirty newsroom employees at the Denver Post , the Denver Newspaper Guild, a union that represents 25 of those marked for pink slips, sent a message to Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the paper: "Sell The Denver Post Now!" According to DNG administrative officer Tony Mulligan, this salvo was written in part because of the theory that the cuts were made simply to maintain a 20 percent profit margin sans consideration of what the damage might do to the paper's long-term prospects.

There was nothing the guild could have done to prevent the slashing by Alden, Mulligan stresses. "The contract allows the employer to reduce the force for economic reasons — the language is that ambiguous. But I don't believe this was done for economic reasons under my definition."

Mulligan cites a March 10 Newsonomics article by media writer Ken Doctor headlined "Did Digital First Media Owner Alden Cook The Books?" (Digital First Media, which holds the Post's deed, is controlled by Alden Global Capital.) The piece concerns a lawsuit filed in Delaware against the hedge fund by minority shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP. Along the way, Doctor suggests that Post publisher Mac Tully resigned in January because he didn't want to be part of more layoffs and says the suit may shed light on the "20 percent-plus margin profits that Alden continues to methodically wring out of distressed newspapers."