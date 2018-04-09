Here's the Unofficial List of People Leaving the Denver Post

Twitter profile pics of Jenn Fields, Brian Eason and Dylan Owens, all of whom have resigned from the Denver Post .

On March 14, the Denver Post announced the impending layoffs of thirty newsroom employees, or approximately one-third of the staff. Later this afternoon, the paper will issue a final list of those who'll be leaving. But a preliminary roster assembled by the Denver Newspaper Guild and provided to Westword by Kieran Nicholson, the newsroom unit's guild chair, suggests that the total number of people losing their jobs won't be quite as high as previously expected.

Nicholson points out via email that "two on the list, [assistant editor] Dale Ulland and [content coordinator] Lori Punko, have a bit of a reprieve. They'll be around a little longer. Hopefully permanently." He subsequently informed us about one individual who shouldn't have been included in the original DNG document, assembled last week, and two more who are expected to exit. Hence the 21 names on view below.

In recent days, the Post made nationwide news by publishing an editorial that describes the folks behind its hedge-fund owner, Alden Global Capital, as "vulture capitalists," as well as multiple fiery opinion pieces, including one by former editor Greg Moore, that testify to the damage that will be inflicted upon the community if an angel investor with a devotion to journalism doesn't come to the rescue soon.