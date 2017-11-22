Good Luck Trying Not to Pay Extra for Denver Post Thanksgiving Day Paper

The Denver Post is touting its Thanksgiving Day paper as the largest of the year, and subscribers who don't opt out of receiving a copy will be charged an extra $4 for the privilege. Problem is, the phone number for informing the powers-that-be that you'd rather skip the edition — and the additional fee — doesn't actually seem to be working, as the experiences of a former Post employee and the ten minutes I just spent on a useless line both indicate.

We first wrote about this issue in the June 2016 item "The Latest Way the Denver Post Is Alienating the Subscribers It Has Left." At that time, as we reported, the Post had started "sending subscribers letters under the signature of Senior Vice President of Circulation and Production Bill Reynolds announcing that they would be charged an additional $4 for a Thanksgiving edition and 'no more than three (3) other Special Editions annually, which will be charged to the subscriber's account at either $3 or $4 each. If you do not want to receive these Special Editions, you may call customer care to opt out. If you do not opt out, your SUBSCRIPTION TERM will be shortened.'"

This policy remains in place, as evidenced by a letter sent to subscribers on view below. As you can see, even those who've already opted out of getting costly special editions (all of which are now priced at $4) must do so again in regard to the Thanksgiving paper in order to not pay more: