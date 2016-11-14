Denver Protests: See Standing Rock, Post-Trump Community for Unity Rallies

The giant anti-Trump protests on Thursday night that briefly shut down a portion of Interstate 25 was followed this weekend by two additional demonstrations about issues that have inspired people of all stripes to gather in the streets both here and across the country in recent days and weeks.

On Saturday, November 12, several hundred people marched along the 16th Street Mall and assembled at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally against a controversial pipeline project in North Dakota organized under the auspices of Denver YOUTH Stands With Standing Rock.

The following day — Sunday, November 13 — Civic Center Park played host to Community for Unity, a gathering staged under the auspices of Denver Unites to Defeat Hate.

The theme of the later event, showcased in our slide show titled "Community for Unity at Civic Center Park November 13," involved a call for diverse groups and individuals to band together in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president.

The introduction to the Denver YOUTH Stands With Standing Rock Facebook page introduction reads: "Students from Manual, East, and South High Schools have organized a public rally/march to show our support for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their fight for clean water and against Dakota Access Pipeline."

The march along 16th Street Mall was passionate but peaceful, with members of the Denver Police Department's bike-patrol unit following along behind the marchers to make sure no one interfered with their right to make their feelings heard.

Likewise, reports about the gathering at the State Capitol were consistently positive.

This brief Facebook video offers a look at the crowd.

Among the photos posted on the event page are this one snapped by co-organizer Tay Anderson....

...and several other images shared by Danielle Pourier, including this one....

...and this one....

...and this one:

The next day's event was described like so on the Denver Unites to Defeat Hate events page:



COMMUNITY for UNITY *Meet at the Amphitheater* Join us for a community gathering this Sunday at Civic Center Park. It is time that we come together and listen to one another on the future that we all need, consciously focusing our intent in equality and peace. Music and artistic expression is welcomed and encouraged. Bring water, a bagged lunch, a blanket to sit on, and a positive attitude. We will handle the rest! Let's build relationships and make each other feel safe again. People of all disabilities are welcome to this event. We heard your voices.

Westword contributor Brandon Marshall was among those who witnessed the Civic Center Park proceedings. Highlights from his complete slideshow of the gathering make it clear that positivity was the order of the day — a sharp contrast to reports of racist backlash from places such as Eugene, Oregon, following Trump's election.

Both of these gatherings make it clear that Denverites don't plan to spend the next four years silent.

Or even the next four days. Continue to see a video from the Community for Unity rally.