Library Expands Services to Accommodate Homeless, Mentally Ill

On a cold, snowy night in October, Rochelle Brogan was called to the Athmar Park Branch Library in southwest Denver. A frail, elderly man had been found sleeping between two dumpsters in the back and needed help.

Brogan learned that the man had been sleeping on the streets because he didn’t feel safe in Denver’s shelters; every time he stayed in one, he was robbed or beaten. He said he’d lost three cell phones to thieves. As they spoke, Brogan thought of how much the man reminded her of her grandfather. And the personal connections didn’t end there.

Brogan is a peer navigator with the Denver Public Library. She and three other peer navigators were hired in January 2017; the DPL received grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund the navigator program, which works with the homeless and mentally ill visitors among the 2,300 people that the Central branch sees a day.

Trained and overseen by the Colorado Mental Wellness Network, the navigators are not social workers — at least not in the traditional sense. As their title implies, peer navigators help people with whom they share experiences connect — to society with a simple conversation, or to social services, including housing, substance-abuse treatment and health care.

Along with two social workers, the peer navigators are helping the Central branch, a prime hangout for the homeless, as well as all of the branch libraries in the system adjust to their changing role in the community while also staying true to the library’s mission of helping people who are seeking answers. In a city struggling with an ever-growing homeless population and increasing substance-abuse issues, there are more questions than ever.

Brogan might not have experienced homelessness to the degree that the man living in back of the Athmar Park library had. But she saw in him a helplessness that was all too familiar.

After an injury curbed Brogan’s twenty-year career as a massage therapist, she became depressed. In addition to losing her job, she lost her home. She was at a low point when an employment specialist said that her life experiences made her uniquely qualified to become a peer navigator, a relatively new segment of the social-work field.

“It’s a great thing that something so terrible as having a nervous breakdown makes you qualified for a job,” Brogan says. “I’ve navigated all these systems for myself and bumped my head into the wall and found ways around things. I’m able to use that knowledge as well as just having that complete empathy with the other person.”

Using that knowledge, Brogan connected the man from Athmar with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

The next time she heard about him was at the end of February, on a day just as blustery as that night in October. Brogan learned through one of the library’s social workers that not only had the man found housing, but his cognition had improved because he had finally gotten his diabetes under control.

When she’d met the man in October, Brogan had considered her actions inconsequential. “I thought that was nothing, a drop in the bucket,” she says. “But I realize now that connection was part of [his rehabilitation]. The Coalition came out and started helping him, and that started his process of coming back into housing and having a life not living by a dumpster. That’s why I do what I do.”

Peer navigators Cuica Montoya and Jonathan Strauss use their life experiences to help others. Anthony Camera

On a day in late February, the library’s social workers and peer navigators gather in a room with windows overlooking Broadway to talk about their jobs. It was the tail end of the morning commute, but business types were still heading into work. Meanwhile, people carrying their lives in backpacks shuffled into the library to get away from the 20-degree weather.

The peer navigators wear the struggles they’ve survived like badges of honor. Brogan knows what it’s like to feel utterly hopeless. Jonathan Strauss lives with bipolar disorder. Cuica Montoya is a formerly homeless drug addict who used to hang out at the Central branch back when she had nowhere to go during the day. Sarah Humble is a bipolar drug addict.

Sitting across from the peer navigators is Elissa Hardy, the library’s lead social worker for the past three years, and Kristi Schaefer, a social worker hired at the beginning of 2016.

Before she came to the library, Hardy worked with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless for nearly ten years, then as a social worker in Evergreen. Tired of the commute, she was looking for other opportunities when a friend sent her a job posting for a social worker at DPL’s Central branch. “I’d never heard of social work in libraries,” she says.

Before Hardy took her job in 2015, only a handful of library systems in the country employed social workers. The first, San Francisco’s system, made its first hire in 2009. Now some thirty library systems across the country have at least one social worker on staff.

Free to access and open to all, libraries are increasingly doubling as day shelters for the homeless, whose population was about 5,112 in the seven-county metro Denver region last year, the most recent figure available.

They come for shelter — the guards won’t bug them or tell them to move along if they aren’t doing anything wrong — but also for access to the 122 computers on the fourth floor; the Community Technology Center offers computer-literacy classes that range from basic, like how to work a mouse, to advanced, including lessons in coding.

Elissa Hardy is the Denver Public Library’s first social worker. Anthony Camera