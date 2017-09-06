Strike Averted as DPS Reaches Last-Minute Contract With Teachers' Union

Months-long negotiations between Denver Public Schools and the Denver Classroom Teachers' Association (DCTA) concluded on September 1, ending the possibility that teachers would be left without workers' rights just weeks into the 2017-2018 school year.

The new five-year contract, which was finalized in a marathon twenty-hour session last Thursday and Friday, includes a raise in teachers' salaries and the creation of a "Whole Child" joint task force to address the nutrition and mental-health needs of students. The contract still has to be approved by DPS and DCTA leadership before it can go into effect.



"It was a very long negotiation, but also a very important one," says DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg. "It was an opportunity to listen to the concerns of teachers, and I think we made some huge inroads."

Boasberg is proud of the teachers' raise in salaries, which he says is the largest raise for teachers in the Denver metro area, and is relieved that both sides reached agreement on a successful contract.