 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Rocky Flats looks lovely today ...
Rocky Flats looks lovely today ...
Fish & Wildlife

Rocky Flats Off Limits for Denver Public Schools Field Trips

Patricia Calhoun | April 27, 2018 | 9:05am
AA

The Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge is slated to open sometime this summer, making available miles of trails to nature lovers. But if they're also fans of history, they might appreciate knowing that they're hiking across a former nuclear weapons plant that produced plutonium triggers for bombs.

The signage that will educate visitors to the refuge is still under discussion; a visitors' center that will tell the story of the Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant has been postponed until at least 2019. But in the meantime, some refuge opponents schooled the Denver Board of Education at an April 26 meeting.

Related Stories

This weekend marks the fortieth anniversary of the Rocky Flats Truth Force, a group of demonstrators who blocked the railroad tracks leading into the top-secret Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant, located sixteen miles upwind of Denver, that by 1978 had been in operation for more than two decades. The protests continued through the year, resulting in dozens of arrests.

... but it once was home to a nuclear weapons plant.
... but it once was home to a nuclear weapons plant.
Department of Energy

But the protests have never really stopped, although much of the action has moved to courtrooms, meetings and public hearings as opponents explain why the property, shut down after a federal raid in 1989, should never be opened to the public, not even after a $7 billion cleanup. But that cleanup focused on the 1,000-plus acres at the heart of the site, which are still under the Department of Energy; the 6,000-plus acres of the refuge, now in the hands of the U.S. Department of Fish & Wildlife, were not remediated.

Which means it is not an appealing place for school field trips, as Bonnie Graham-Reed and Marian Whitney of Rocky Flats Right to Know, among others, told the Denver Public Schools board on April 26, arguing that the threat of residual radioactive and chemical contamination at and around the former plutonium manufacturing facility make it unsafe for students and educators. Six other school districts, including the Boulder Valley School District, St. Vrain Valley School District, Westminster Public Schools, Adams 14, Adams 12 and Jefferson County Public Schools, have already adopted policies banning field trips to Rocky Flats.

After the public-comment portion of the meeting, boardmember Lisa Flores — who told the group she'd been arrested protesting at Rocky Flats when she was a minor, back in 1988 — introduced a proposal banning DPS-sponsored field trips to the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. The motion passed without dissent.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >