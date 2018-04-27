Rocky Flats Off Limits for Denver Public Schools Field Trips

The Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge is slated to open sometime this summer, making available miles of trails to nature lovers. But if they're also fans of history, they might appreciate knowing that they're hiking across a former nuclear weapons plant that produced plutonium triggers for bombs.

The signage that will educate visitors to the refuge is still under discussion; a visitors' center that will tell the story of the Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant has been postponed until at least 2019. But in the meantime, some refuge opponents schooled the Denver Board of Education at an April 26 meeting.

This weekend marks the fortieth anniversary of the Rocky Flats Truth Force, a group of demonstrators who blocked the railroad tracks leading into the top-secret Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant, located sixteen miles upwind of Denver, that by 1978 had been in operation for more than two decades. The protests continued through the year, resulting in dozens of arrests.