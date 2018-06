Denver Rent Up by More Than in 17 of 20 Biggest U.S. Cities

Average rent prices in Denver right now continue to rise, with no end in sight, and a new report makes it clear that cost increases in the Mile High are among the worst in the country. Of twenty major U.S. cities, it shows that rent in Denver has gone up more in sheer dollars than in all but two of them.

The study was conducted by RENTCafé, and its findings actually contain some good news for renters who don't happen to live here (or a few other places). The national average rent as of May was $1,381 per month, an increase of 2 percent over May 2017 — and that boost represents the weakest annual growth for this particular time of year since the same month in 2010.

But Denver is an exception to this rule. The average rent here in May was $1,566, nearly $200 above the national average, and the annual rate has risen by 4.7 percent, more than double the 2 percent figure above.