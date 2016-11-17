Denver Rent Still Rising in Many Neighborhoods: Ten Examples
|
Additional photos below.
File photo
We recently posted about the current cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment in 26 Denver neighborhoods, using data from the recently released November 2016 Denver Rent Report from ApartmentList.com.
The report maintains that rents have stayed flat in the metro area over the past month even though prices are still higher than the national median — no surprise to many folks looking to rent these days. (Another survey maintains that overall rent prices have fallen for the past three months.)
However, rent is still climbing in many Denver neighborhoods, albeit not as quickly as it was a year or two ago.
ApartmentList.com compiled additional data from ten Denver neighborhoods, ranging from ones with some of the most affordable rent to the priciest areas in town. As you'll see, rent in five of them has gone up on both a month-to-month and a year-to-year basis — and in four others, rent has risen in one of those two metrics. Just one neighborhood shows decreases as measured month to month and year to year.
See the photo-illustrated details below, complete with the latest prices for both one- and two-bedroom apartments. Click for more information.
10. Virginia Village
Median one-bedroom price: $1,110
Median two-bedroom price: $1,390
Month-to-month price change: +0.5 percent
Year-to-year price change: +5.2 percent
8 (tie): Montbello
Median one-bedroom price: $1,130
Median two-bedroom price: $1,440
Month-to-month price change: +1.6 percent
Year-to-year price change: +2.4 percent
|
Hampden.
Google Maps
8 (tie): Hampden
Median one-bedroom price: $1,140
Median two-bedroom price: $1,440
Month-to-month price change: +1.4 percent
Year-to-year price change: +5.9 percent
|
Windsor.
Google Maps
7. Windsor
Median one-bedroom price: $1,390
Median two-bedroom price: $1,550
Month-to-month price change: +0.4 percent
Year-to-year price change: +3.4 percent
6. University Hills
Median one-bedroom price: $1,040
Median two-bedroom price: $1,590
Month-to-month price change: -1.5 percent
Year-to-year price change: -2.0 percent
Continue to see the rental prices, as well as their rises and (occasional) falls, for five more expensive Denver neighborhoods.Next Page
