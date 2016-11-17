Denver Rent Still Rising in Many Neighborhoods: Ten Examples

Additional photos below. File photo

We recently posted about the current cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment in 26 Denver neighborhoods, using data from the recently released November 2016 Denver Rent Report from ApartmentList.com.

The report maintains that rents have stayed flat in the metro area over the past month even though prices are still higher than the national median — no surprise to many folks looking to rent these days. (Another survey maintains that overall rent prices have fallen for the past three months.)

However, rent is still climbing in many Denver neighborhoods, albeit not as quickly as it was a year or two ago.

ApartmentList.com compiled additional data from ten Denver neighborhoods, ranging from ones with some of the most affordable rent to the priciest areas in town. As you'll see, rent in five of them has gone up on both a month-to-month and a year-to-year basis — and in four others, rent has risen in one of those two metrics. Just one neighborhood shows decreases as measured month to month and year to year.

See the photo-illustrated details below, complete with the latest prices for both one- and two-bedroom apartments. Click for more information.

Virginia Village. YouTube

10. Virginia Village

Median one-bedroom price: $1,110

Median two-bedroom price: $1,390

Month-to-month price change: +0.5 percent

Year-to-year price change: +5.2 percent

8 (tie): Montbello

Median one-bedroom price: $1,130

Median two-bedroom price: $1,440

Month-to-month price change: +1.6 percent

Year-to-year price change: +2.4 percent

Hampden. Google Maps

8 (tie): Hampden

Median one-bedroom price: $1,140

Median two-bedroom price: $1,440

Month-to-month price change: +1.4 percent

Year-to-year price change: +5.9 percent

Windsor. Google Maps

7. Windsor

Median one-bedroom price: $1,390

Median two-bedroom price: $1,550

Month-to-month price change: +0.4 percent

Year-to-year price change: +3.4 percent

University Hills. YouTube

6. University Hills

Median one-bedroom price: $1,040

Median two-bedroom price: $1,590

Month-to-month price change: -1.5 percent

Year-to-year price change: -2.0 percent

